Pharmaceutical Coy Wants FG to Pay for Destroyed Drugs

James Emejo in Abuja

The Managing Director/Chief Operating Officer, May and Baker Nigeria, Mr. Patrick Ajah, has appealed to the federal government to provide financial compensation to pharmaceutical firms whose drugs including codeine and tramadol were seized and trashed by regulatory agencies to reduce the increasing rate of drug abuse by youths in the country.

The drugs were said to be trashed in line with the federal government’s agreement with pharmaceutical companies to pay the cost of the trashed drugs.

Speaking at a recently held webinar organised by the National Chamber Policy Centre (NCPC) of Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) themed, “Effect of Illicit Drugs on Nigeria”, Ajah further urged the government to fulfill its own end of the bargain while also commending it for supporting pharmaceutical companies in the country.

He said pharmaceutical companies had incurred lots of losses by trashing the identified drugs in line with the directions of the federal government, adding that the agreement had to be fulfilled to keep them in business.

He noted that since the conclusion of the agreement, most pharmaceutical companies have trashed the identified drugs or locked them up while many had expired.

The MD also said the drugs are normal medical items that only become dangerous when used in excess and in contravention of medical prescription.

In a statement issued by ACCI Media/Strategy Officer, Olayemi John-Mensah, Ajah however, lamented the negative impact of the drugs on the economy, stressing that the trend had increased the cost of doing business, scared away investors, and is negatively affecting the balance sheet of producing companies.

He added that the industry is fully committed to tackling the drug addiction crisis but urged the government to fulfill its pledges to the pharmaceutical industries to save them from imminent collapse or bankruptcy.

He said, “These are drugs meant for the treatment of ailments but when taken in excess or without prescription it becomes dangerous to the body. We don’t know how our youth came into knowledge of abusing these drugs.”