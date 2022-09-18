Alpha Beach Loses Past Glory

Society Watch

Alpha Beach, located along the Lekki Expressway, Lagos, is one of the numerous beaches that adorn the area. It used to be the darling of many residents of the state and visitors alike in those days when it had all the paraphernalia of a place of tourism. In fact, in the past, it had hosted one of the best parties, social activities and corporate events. But the beach has apparently lost its past glory.

Speaking with Society Watch, visitors to the area appealed to both the federal and state governments as well as Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the state to stem the tide of hooliganism in the beach area and return its lost glory, saying that the beach had the potential to turn the state into a tourism destination for fun lovers within and outside the state.

They emphasised that visiting a beach should evoke a sense of relief, a feeling of relaxation, which brings out a measure of joy that escaping from the hustling and bustling of the city provides. The beach has reportedly become home to all kinds of miscreants, hoodlums, urchins, bandits, criminals, drug addicts and drug dealers.

While visitors are made to part with some money before entering the beach at a makeshift gate manned by agents of “omo oniles,” (land owners), nothing has been done to justify the funds being released from the visitors with the uninviting environment of the beach.

The beach is mostly occupied by fierce-looking young men, who have turned the place into a home and who allegedly torment members of the public, most especially at night.

The bad road leading to the beach, which is under repairs, has also become an avenue for hoodlums to operate freely as they take advantage of this to double-cross vehicles with okada (motorcycle) and dispossess their victims of money, phones and other items.

Another source also hinted that the beach had become a route of international drug cartels that are shielded by compromised security agents, who are also drug addicts and have turned the deal into a money-making venture.

“The security situation in this area is a threat to Lagos State. The federal /state governments and security agencies should act fast before it is too late. Alpha Beach is breeding something close to Boko Haram, and once it becomes full scale, the state would be the loser,” said a source.

“There is a need for the state government to urgently demolish the various shanties and slums that serve as hideouts for the miscreants, criminals and drug addicts in the area, as they have become security threats to visitors and residents of the area,” the source added.

Past efforts to get the federal and state governments to intervene and clear the beach of miscreants and hoodlums reportedly had failed, which gave rise to the renewed call for the government to pay attention to the area before it gets out of hand.