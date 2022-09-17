Army Chief Warns Criminals Fueling Crisis

Meanwhile, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Faruk Yahaya, yesterday warned those fueling crises in various parts of the country to desist from such unpatriotic acts.



The army chief gave the warning at the closing ceremony of the Chief of Army Staff Third Quarter Conference 2022 held at the Army Headquarters Command Officers Mess, Abuja.



Yahaya warned them to retrace their steps or face the consequences of their actions.

He affirmed that the Nigerian Army, within the ambit of rule of law, will continue to ensure that all peace-loving citizens of the country go about their legitimate businesses and live their lives without fear or intimidation.



He said the Nigerian Army would continue to work closely with other security agencies to ensure peace in the country.

The Army Chief said the conference examined issues affecting professional conduct of personnel, reviewed training, operations and manpower, as well as various projects embarked upon by the Nigerian Army.



Yahaya said the conference afforded commanders and senior officers the opportunity to appraise all Nigerian Army activities and “we are now rejuvenated towards achieving the goal of discharging our constitutional responsibilities.”

He enjoined all formations and unit commanders to be vigilant and monitor all situations through constant monitoring and ensure proactive solutions to situations.



“Commanders are equally reminded of the need to employ stringent measures to maintain efficient security of arms and ammunition,” he said.

The COAS also directed commanders to ensure that subordinates were educated on the guidelines provided in the new Code of Conduct and Rules of Engagement (RoE), and directed that commanders must also ensure the professional conduct of troops and resist any distraction and attempt by misguided elements to bring the Nigerian Army to disrepute.



“All must remain professional and apolitical in conduct all through Operation Safe Conduct,” he said

Yahaya noted that the directive on the reviewed Nigerian Army rules of engagement and code of conduct for Operation Safe Conduct should be adhered to strictly by personnel during the electioneering period.

On the welfare of troops, Yahaya said the Nigerian Army was developing a robust programme to enhance the rehabilitation and resuscitation of personnel who were disabled due to injuries from operations.



“I am sure that when this is completed, the impact on the morale and performance of our troops will speak for itself,” he said.

He commended all personnel for the optimism and commitment shown during the conference which clearly depicted in the quality of discussions and contributions.



The Army Chief restated the loyalty of the Nigerian Army to the Constitution and President Buhari.