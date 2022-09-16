Amusan: Why I Cried on the Podium at Oregon World Championship

*Brume reveals never dreamt of bagging OON National Honour

Multi medalist and World Record holder in women’s 100m hurdles, Tobi Amusan, has explained why she cried at the medal presentation ceremony of the World Athletics Championships in Oregon, United States.

Speaking after the awards ceremony held at the Banquet Hall of the State House, Abuja on Thursday, Amusan described her cries as tears of fulfillment sort of, after many near misses in her career.

In response to a reporter’s question on what was going through her mind while tears were rolling down her cheeks on the podium at Oregon 2022, Amusan said: “So in regards to your question, pretty much that moment was more of a “finally” kind of moment, for the hard work and the sacrifices, the dedication, and mostly more of the setbacks, failure and, you know, defeats every now and then. So it was just a moment of relief, pretty much.”

Also speaking at the ceremony, Ese Brume, said she got more than she expected.

Brume while commenting on her feelings about the honour done to them said: “That was amazing. To be honest, I was expecting something like MFR, but I got a double portion. I’m happy, I’m excited, thanks to the President.”

Asked what motivates her when on the jump pits, she said: “My inspiration is divine. It comes from God,” observed the Delta-born long jumper.

On his part, Minister of Youth and Sports and Development, Sunday Dare, noted that the award was the first in President Buhari’s administration in seven and half years and the highest given to any sports man or woman in the country.

He said: “Just as an aside. This president, since he came in seven and half years ago, has never given a National Award, he said he was not going to do it. But for the very first time in seven and a half years, he decided to give the National Award to our sportsmen and women. And we thank him most sincerely, and give them credit.

“If you also know, this is about the highest award ever given to a Nigerian Athlete, OON – Officer of the Order of the Niger. You can check it out. I think it’s about the highest any sportsman or woman has ever received. And that’s what Mr. President did to both Ese and Tobi and we’re grateful for that distinction.”

Nigeria won a total of 35 medals, including 12 gold, 9 silver and 14 bronze at the just concluded Commonwealth games and claimed the best position amongst African nations.