NITDA Trains 200 in IT skills, Emerging Technologies

Emma Okonji

National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has urged Nigerian children trained in Information Technology (IT) skills to open up their curious minds and embrace emerging technologies.  

The Director General of NITDA, Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi stated this at the Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Bootcamp organised for over 200 kids, tagged (NITDA SB4Kids), which held recently at Alimosho Local Government Area of Lagos State. 

Abdullahi advised them to explore all that the STEM education has to offer them and to continue with the journey towards becoming technology leaders that will steer the country towards prosperity.

According to him, the internet has changed the way people access information, and the way they interact with one another, adding that there are many digital technologies disrupting the people’s lifestyle.

Speaking also at the Bootcamp, the Consultant, Mayowa Ajiboye, explained that there were lots of pupils with good IT skills in Alimosho Local Government Area of Lagos State, compared to those on the Island in Lagos.

He therefore urged them to put into practice, what they have learnt, while appreciating the parents who allowed their children to attend the Bootcamp.

