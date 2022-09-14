  • Wednesday, 14th September, 2022

Pakistan: Police Find Arms, Ammunition on Mosque’s Roof 

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

Michael Olugbode with agency report

Pakistani police has claimed it has found a cache of arms and ammunition on a mosque’s rooftop in Karachi’s Shah Faisal Colony.

According to agency report, Shah Faisal colony police and Al-Falah conducted an intelligence-based raid in the mosque where they found the weapons in a fridge that was kept on the rooftop,

The seized weapons include three sub-machine gunshot, one light machine gun, two shotguns, three pistols, one rifle, and over 500 ammunition, according to the report.

The weapons had been sent to the forensic division of the police for examination.

Also in Pakistan, the Sahil police arrested three suspects for stealing the car tapes, panels and mirrors from expensive cars.

The suspects were identified as Bilal, Yasir, and Umair, who recently stole a panel of a car parked under an apartment building in Defence Housing Authority, according to agency report.

The report said a case was registered at the Sahil police station and the police traced and arrested the suspects involved in the theft. Police said the gang comprised seven members, three of whom had been arrested.

While in Nazimabad, the body of a missing woman was found in the underground water tank at her maternal uncle’s house. 

Rescuers transported the body to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where she was identified as 30-year-old Noreen Naveed.

The family said that woman was mentally unwell and she had gone missing two days ago. Police and her family searched for her and found the body in the water tank of her uncle’s house, which is right next to their house.

