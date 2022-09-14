Medallion Data Centre Appoints Oluseyi Olanrewaju as CFO

Leading provider of carrier-neutral data centre services, Medallion Data Centre, announced the appointment of an award-winning financial expert, Dr Oluseyi Olanrewaju as its new Chief Financial Officer.

An astute, diligent, value-driven finance professional, with over 20 years of progressive experience from global multi-billion-dollar companies, Olarewaju brings onboard Medallion Data Centre resourceful experience with a proven track record of success.

Prior to his appointment, Oluseyi was once the Executive Director of Finance, Board member, and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) at Vodacom Business Africa (Nigeria). He is currently a member of, Governing Council of The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria.

He has held various senior roles in Multinational Organizations like Mixta Africa, General Electric, MTN Nigeria, Dimension Data, PwC, Zenith Bank, Konga etc. He is a seasoned Finance/IFRS/IPSAS expert and respected analyst on Corporate Governance and Financial Reporting matters, with practical experience spanning virtually all sectors of business endeavour and academics.

Known as an effective cross-functional team leader with creative problem-solving skills and decisiveness, he’s expected to foster productive partnerships with internal stakeholders and clients to achieve corporate goals, streamlining operations and controlling costs to deliver substantial revenue growth in highly competitive business markets.

His financial acumen spans key areas including general administration, payables, revenue reporting, receivables, general ledger administration, tax management, audit, treasury operations and risk management.

In 2019, he was named Chief Financial Officer of the year at the 5th Nigeria Finance Innovation Award held in Lagos.

Ikechukwu Nnamani, the CEO of Medallion Data Centres, said:

“Oluseyi joins us at the period we are embarking on exciting expansion across the West African region. Having recently become part of Digital Realty, world leading Datacentre provider, we want to continue our growth strategy and improve our service offerings to current and potential customers, providing unmatched service in the data center space. Oluseyi is joining us at a time we need his expertise in financial engineering to ensure not just successful implementation of new world-class datacenters, but also making sure we continue to remain a profitable organization in our current datacenter operations”

Medallion’s datacenters are today the most connected facilities in West Africa. It is the region’s number one peering point connecting the sub-region to the rest of the world. Over 70% of all internet traffic switched at the Nigeria Internet Exchange takes place at Medallion’s datacenters. No other facility has the same number and concentration of operational International Submarine Fiber Operators (Mainone, Glo1, SAT3, WACs, ACE, etc); Digital Mobile Services Providers (MTN, Airtel, Glo, 9Mobile); LTE Service Providers (Smile, Ntel, InterC, etc); Long Distance Operators (Phase3, Multilinks-Telkom, MTN, Airtel, Globacom, etc); Metro Fiber Operators (Broadbase, 21st Century, VDT, IPNX, Suburban, etc); Critical National Contents Infrastructure (Nigeria Internet Exchange, Nigeria Internet Registration Agency, NCC CSIRT, NgREN, etc); OTT Service Providers (Google, Facebook, etc); VAS Providers (Brainshare, Platinum Index, Cedarview, Interra, etc); ISPs (Netfinity Africa, Internet Solution, Vodacom, Layer3, etc). Medallion ensures seamless interconnectivity and peering amongst these service providers.

Medallion is now part of the Digital Realty group of companies under the Digital Realty-Pembani Remgro JV. Digital Realty (NYSC: DLR) is the largest global provider of cloud- and carrier-neutral data centers, colocation and interconnection solutions. Digital Realty supports the world’s leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data centre, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL.

The company’s global data centre platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx™️) solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Digital Realty’s global data centre footprint gives customers access to the connected communities that matter to them with 290+ facilities in 50 metros across 26 countries on six continents. Digital Realty currently maintains over 170,000 cross connects and client base of over 4,500 customers. Digital Realty operates in the Americas as Ascenty; Europe and Middle East as InterXion; Asia Pacific as MC Digital Realty; East Africa as Icolo; West Africa as Medallion Data Centres Limited; and in South Africa as Teraco.