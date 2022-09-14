Enugu North Traditional Rulers Endorse Ugwuanyi’s Senatorial Bid

Traditional rulers from Enugu North Senatorial District of Enugu State have presented ‘Ofo’ to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, who is the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Enugu North Senatorial District in the 2023 general election, as a symbol of their solidarity and endorsement of his senatorial bid.

Presenting the ‘Ofo’ (traditional symbol of authority) to Ugwuanyi when all members of the Executive of Enugu North Zonal Council of Traditional Rulers visited the governor at the Government House, Enugu, the Grand Patron of Enugu State Council of Traditional Rulers, HRH Igwe Simeon Osisi Itodo, told the governor that the royal fathers and the people of Nsukka zone are behind him, his administration and his senatorial bid in 2023.

Igwe Itodo, on behalf of the monarchs, prayed for Ugwuanyi saying: “Nsukka people are behind you. You will be going and coming back. Nothing bad will ever happen to you.

“We are saying you have done well. Fear not, God Almighty is with you, we are also with you, Nsukka people are equally with you.”

In another development, Gov. Ugwuanyi yesterday inaugurated a committee on creation of autonomous communities in the state. The committee is chaired by Prof. Felix C. Asogwa.

Inaugurating the committee, Ugwuanyi said that the decision which has the approval of the State Executive Council (EXCO) was in response to the resonating clamour of many kindred units/villages in the state for granting of community autonomy.

Ugwuanyi disclosed that the committee’s terms of reference are: “to consider requests for creation of autonomous committees; to establish the genuineness of the requests, having regard to all circumstances related thereto, including viability, cultural affinity, peace and security of the areas concerned; and to make recommendations to the state government.”

Other terms of reference for the committee, according to the governor, are: “to consider and review Traditional Rulership issues as they relate to appointment, selection, or election in the proposed autonomous communities; to consider any other matters relating to 1,2,3 and 4 above; and to make findings and recommendations that are reasonably incidental to the attainment of the objectives enumerated above.”

Naming Dr. Eric Oluedo, Barr. Anayo Enechukwu, Prof. Ngozi Ejionueme, Prof. Sam Ugwu, Prof. Ikenna Omeje and Mrs. Josephine Onyia as members of the committee, the governor disclosed that Mrs. Onyia will serve as the secretary.

Ugwuanyi described members of the committee as distinguished and accomplished intellectuals and seasoned technocrats with enviable track record of experience, character, capacity and competency, saying: “The government and the good people of Enugu State repose so much trust in you and you represent our best chance of getting this project right.”

Congratulating them on their selection for the landmark assignment, the governor further said: “I therefore urge you to hit the ground running as the outcome of your assignment, guided by the eligibility criteria, shall be employed by the state government in addressing the yearnings of our people before the end of this administration.”

The governor enjoined all kindred units that are desirous of community autonomy to avail themselves of the opportunity presented by the enthronement of the committee and the process.

“In the course of time, Enugu State Government has been inundated with requests for creation of new autonomous communities from all nooks and crannies of the state. This has continued unabated, regardless of our past efforts in approving new autonomous communities in some compelling circumstances.

“The right of kindred units to seek community autonomy is an inalienable one. The autonomous community plays pivotal role as first-level administrative division as well as nucleus for development and security service provision.

“Therefore, the clamour for many kindred units in the state for granting of community autonomy resonates with our administration,” the governor said.