  • Wednesday, 14th September, 2022

Buhari Flays Attack on Ifeanyi Ubah

Nigeria | 10 mins ago

* Says act condemnable, barbaric

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

President Muhammadu Buhari has described as “barbaric and condemnable” the shooting in Anambra State of the convoy of a member of the National Assembly representing Anambra South District, Senator Ifeanyi Ubah.

The president, in a release issued Wednesday by his spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, expressed deep concern over the activities of armed groups in the South-east zone and in other parts of the country. 

According to him, “We are closely monitoring the situation and waiting for further details on the response to the worrisome situation by the police, the military and other security agencies.

“The nation has lost four brave policemen and other aides of the senator. 

 “On behalf of the government and the people, I pay homage to these security men and the aides who were brutally murdered. Our thoughts and prayers are with their families at this difficult time.”

President Buhari prayed for the quick recovery of the senator and all those that were injured. 

He also prayed for the early return of peace and security in Anambra State and all other areas.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.