Oba of Benin Lauds Buhari’s Commitment to Return of Stolen Artefacts

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin-city

The Oba of Benin, His Royal Majesty, Oba Ewuare II, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari’s stance on preserving the cultural ethos and traditional institution in Nigeria.

He however expressed thanks to God and his forebears that some of the artefacts the invaders took away had started returning to their original abode.

The traditional ruler also acknowledged the role of the president, and the support of stakeholders in preserving the traditional institution, which he said has remained intact.

Oba Ewuare said: “When the white man came and tried to disrupt our traditional institution, you will all agree with me that they failed. So, they left our traditional institution intact. That is why we are still here.

“They took away our artefacts to remind them of their visit. But the artefacts are coming back. I want to use this opportunity to thank President Muhammadu Buhari for his strong stance in supporting the cultural, the traditional

institution; preserving the culture of Nigeria and so many other things. We may not know what His Excellency has done for us — Nigerians will know perhaps later”, Oba Ewuare said.

Addressing the Benin throne, the Ooni of Ife, His imperial Majesty, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi; (Ọjájá II), while recalling the ancestral ties between Benin Kingdom and Ile Ife in Osun State, revealed that his mission to Oba of Benin palace is to ask for the welfare of Oba Ewuare II and extend the best wishes of his people.

On his part, the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero paid tribute to the Benin throne and promised to sustain the legacies of his forebears as well as straighten the bond of friendship between Benin Kingdom and Kano Emirate.