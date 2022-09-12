Andy Condemns Attack on Ifeanyi Ubah, Says Killings Alien to Igbo

– Urges Soludo to fish out killers

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Former senator representing Anambra South Senatorial zone and former governorship candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Anambra State, Senator Andy Uba, has condemned the attack on Senator Ifeanyi Ubah.

Ubah’s Convoy was attacked on Sunday night by persons suspected to be assassins, and his aides, driver and security men lost their lives in the attack.

In a press release signed by Senator Uba and made available to THISDAY in Awka, Anambra State capital, the former lawmaker said such barbaric killings were totally alien to Igbo Culture.

He said: “The news came to me as a shock and I sincerely condemn the horrific attack. These attacks are uncalled for and it’s alien to Igbo culture to maim and kill humans.

“I commiserate with my brother and friend, Distinguished Sen. Ifeanyi Ubah and the families of his aides that lost their lives yesterday (Sunday) in Enugwu ukwu, Njikoka Local government Area of Anambra State.”

He called on the state governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo, to do everything possible to fish out the killers behind the attack.

“I urge the Government to do the needful in bringing total peaceful sanity to our dear Anambra State. My thoughts and prayers are with you and the families of the victims,” Uba consoled Ubah.