Onuesoke Charges Ogun People to Embrace Sowunmi’s Development Plan

Sylvester Idowu in Warri





A former gubernatorial aspirant of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta State, Chief Sunny Onuesoke yesterday urged the people of Ogun State to embrace the development template of the party’s governorship candidate in Ogun State, Chief Segun Sowunmi.

Onuesoke gave the advice while addressing journalists on the sideline of a workshop on good political leadership held in Abeokuta, saying Sowunmi’s template “is built on improving the socio-economic development of the state.”

He noted that Sowunmi had a very good plan for the people of Ogun State, noting that the party’s governorship candidate remained the only experienced and qualified candidate to administer the affairs of the state at this time.

According to him, it is on record that Sowunmi spent 20 years to prepare himself for the governorship race, having paid his dues in serving at various capacity of the party.

With such fantastic record of experience, Onuesoke explained that there was no doubt that he will deliver his promises should he become Governor of Ogun state.

He further said Sowunmi “is running on a new deal with sincerely set principle. He had looked at the governance space in Nigeria and in Ogun State in particular.

“He is convinced that they cannot keep doing things the way they have been doing them and expect an outcome that is different from the ones that they have been having.

“There is no doubt that Sowunmi’s agenda, which include improving the road infrastructure in the state, adopting a robust environment and waste management strategy that will keep Ogun clean, provision of educational programme which will take the kids out of the streets and implementing a coordinated identity management system for Ogun state residents.

“Sowunmi’s plan comprise encouraging local content in the award of contracts covering infrastructure, providing healthcare for Ogun citizens with well-equipped hospitals across the state and ensuring that there is strategic empowerment of small businesses and households in the state will lead to the socio-economical development of the state in a greater height.”

He described Sowunmi as a leader who would lead with integrity, accountability and transparency and ensure that Ogun attracts more significant investments into its economy should he become the governor of the state.