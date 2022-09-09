  • Sunday, 11th September, 2022

Customs Intercepts Donkey Genitals Worth N216m in Lagos

Rebecca Ejifoma

The Nigeria Customs Service Murtala Mohammed Airport Cargo Command, yesterday intercepted 7,000 pieces of male Donkey genitals meant for exportation to Hong Kong.

The Customs Area Controller, Sambo Dangaladima disclosed this while showcasing 16 sacks containing the genitals with a duty paid value of over N216 million (N216,212,813 million).

He said that the offensive smell was coming from the bags, arousing suspicion among the customs officers. “They then opened the packages to find the 7,000 penises of donkeys.” Upon interception, Dangaladima said that the importers claimed wildlife parts were cows’ male genitals.

Following due examination, “my export officers discovered they were Donkey male genitals. It’s the first time we are seizing this type of item. “We will not allow such illegal wildlife trade to thrive under our watch”, Dangaladima warned.

He added that the male genitals were handed over to the Nigeria Agricultural Quarantine Service represented by Deputy Superintendent, Adebimpe Adetunji.

