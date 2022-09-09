Adamu: We’re Not in Race for Presidency to End Up at Tribunal

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu, said the ruling party was not contesting the 2023 presidential election to end up at the tribunal. Adamu said the party was in the race to win. He called on members of the party not to leave anything to chance, saying the APC federal government must be returned.



The APC national chairman spoke yesterday in Abuja, when the wives of the presidential and vice presidential candidates of the party, Senator Oluremi Tinubu and Nana Shettima, respectively, met with members of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party.

Tinubu and Shettima were accompanied by other women, including Rukayattu Guni, Lauretta Onochie, Stella Okotete, Bilikisu Kyari, Awah Maimusa, and Binta Muazu.



Adamu told the women, “It is a great pleasure to know that you are standing by our principals – our presidential and vice presidential candidates – for the forthcoming election. We are happy that though you are working in silence, because the nitty-gritty of the women’s campaign council is not known, you are keeping it to your chest for now until you go public. But I want to say that silence has noise.



“From the silence, we were able to know that you have achieved great heights already under your leadership. We cannot thank you enough for finding time at this very early stage to come and meet with us in the APC that we call Buhari House.”



The national chairman commended the women for their drive and commitment to ensure the success of the party in the 2023 elections.

Adamu said they had promised to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the presidential candidate of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima, and ensure they emerge victorious.



He added, “All we can say is to appreciate you for the drive, conscientiousness and commitment to the success of this campaign. I want to assure you that what we can do, by way of planning, is to ensure maximum participation in the efforts we will be making as NWC of the party, to stand with you.



“We have promised to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with both the presidential candidate and his running mate. So, to that extent, you can rest assured that we will be together in this race. Whatever you need us to do we will willingly do it to ensure success of this effort.



“Your own journey will be a bit more difficult because of customary mannerisms. Some of the best brains are among you, women. Some of the hardest workers are among you, women, but because of who we are, we have not been able to see the best of women yet.”



Earlier, Tinubu, who represents Lagos Central in the Senate, said they paid a courtesy visit to the chairman to felicitate with him and intimate him on the campaign activities of APC women to deliver the presidential candidate of the party.



She revealed that the organogram for the Tinubu-Shettima Presidential Women Council had not been fine tuned, but added that they have been working quietly.

“I know before the timetable comes out, it’s best for me to come here and also tell you that we’ve been busy and quietly, but we want to intimidate you on the activities,” she said. “We are yet to get our organogram fine tuned,” she added.