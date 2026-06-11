Reskilling Cognitive Agility in the Age of AI

Nosa Iyamu

For the first time in modern history, we are witnessing a startling reversal in human progress. Recent academic achievement records spanning nearly 200 years show a clear decline in performance moving from Millennials to Generation Z, despite the latter spending more years in formal education than any group before them. This is not merely a ‘tougher curriculum’ issue; it is a cognitive one.

In Nigeria, where Gen Z (born 1997–2012) accounts for between 25.8% and 31.8% of the population—roughly 50 million individuals—this trend poses a significant threat to our national and corporate future. If the generation we are trusting to lead the future is losing the ability to observe, question, and analyse, then we are not just facing a skills gap; we are facing an intelligence crisis.

The central question is whether the quality of education has been watered down or if the very tools meant to empower us are eroding our original intelligence. Technology was promised as a bridge to deeper knowledge, but in many ways, it has become a crutch that bypasses the human brain’s innate capacity for critical exploration. We live in an era of information overload where we no longer contest misinformation or probe the data we receive. Education, by definition, is the process of acquiring knowledge and habits through experience and training to enable personal growth. Yet, today, ‘learning’ has been reduced to getting answers from AI rather than using AI as a tool for swift analysis that requires further human interrogation.

The shift from deep study to rapid screen-based consumption has had measurable effects on cognitive ability—the brain’s mental capacity for processing information, reasoning, and problem-solving. Research from 2025 indicates a significant negative correlation between frequent AI tool usage and critical thinking scores, particularly among users aged 17 to 25. This ‘cognitive offloading’—transferring mental effort to external aids—is making us efficient at finding answers but deficient at understanding them. In the workplace, this manifests as a neglect of non-formal learning. Employees are no longer studying patterns or asking their mentors how they achieved success; they are instead looking for a ‘prompt’ to solve a problem they haven’t bothered to dissect.

This neglect of ‘informal self-learning’ is where the rot begins. When young professionals do seek advice, they are often quickly derailed by social media trends and the desire for instant gratification. The culture of deep-diving into a topic is being replaced by surface-level skimming that cherishes certificates over actual experience. However, a certificate is merely proof of attendance; true expertise is the ability to navigate a field with such depth that you can anticipate change and create impact. This is why reskilling must be prioritised—not as a one-time event, but as a strategic, lifelong commitment to being a ‘student’ of one’s industry.

For organisations, the stakes could not be higher. To compete globally, companies need an agile workforce that can do more than just operate machinery or software; they need employees with high cognitive agility. According to the World Economic Forum, nearly 40% of core skills required for jobs today will change by 2030, and approximately one billion people worldwide will need reskilling to survive the AI-driven landscape. If Nigerian organisations do not prioritise the mental capacity of their employees for reasoning and complex problem-solving, they will find themselves sidelined in a world where ‘human-AI collaboration’ is the only way to stay relevant.

‘True reskilling is not just about learning new software; it is about reclaiming the human ability to think critically in a world designed to do the thinking for us.’

Ultimately, the goal of reskilling and upskilling is to restore the balance between human intuition and technological efficiency. We must move away from seeing AI as the final answer and return to seeing it as an assistant. Cognitive ability must be the new priority in recruitment and training. We need a workforce that is excited by the challenge of change and possesses the depth of knowledge to make that change meaningful. In an age where information is free, the most valuable asset in any organisation is the person who still knows how to ask ‘Why?’

*Iyamu is the Chief Executive Officer, IVI PR.