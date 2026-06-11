Unlocking $6.75 Billion by Turning Nigeria’s GESI Roadmap from Words into Action

Etemore Glover

Nigeria’s impact investing ecosystem is currently trapped in a startling paradox: a profound contradiction between what we say we value and how we actually allocate our capital. In the Impact Investors Foundation (IIF) released Inclusive Capital Scorecard: GESI Baseline Survey, a resounding 91 percent of investment stakeholders report alignment with Gender Equality and Social Inclusion (GESI) and Gender-Lens Investing (GLI) frameworks. On paper, everyone agrees that empowering women and marginalized groups is good for business and essential for development. Yet, scratch beneath the surface of this rhetorical consensus, and a massive 50 percentage-point gap emerges between stated intent and actual institutionalization.

According to data from the groundbreaking GESI Baseline Report, only 41 percent of Nigerian investment institutions possess formal GESI policies. Worse still, among the enabler institutions surveyed — the accelerators, incubators, and enterprise support organisations that are supposed to drive ecosystem change — not one reported a dedicated GESI budget line. We are confronting an ecosystem of intent without compliance —a landscape where inclusion is widely praised but entirely unfunded.

This institutional inertia carries a massive economic penalty. Nigeria currently faces a daunting $6.75 billion financing gap in gender-lens capital. Of the $8 billion target required to catalyze inclusive growth across the country in the next 10 years, a mere $1.25 billion (15 percent) has been mobilised. Even more troubling is that only 11 percent of this capital has been sourced domestically. We are heavily reliant on foreign development partners to fund our own social equity, while domestic institutional investors remain on the sidelines. This capital deficit is mirrored by a persistent leadership ceiling. On the supply side of Nigeria’s impact investing market – among fund managers, DFIs, and capital providers — women hold just 22% of investment decision-making roles, against a target of 40%. Inclusion declines precisely where capital allocation decisions are made.

To dismantle these structural barriers, Nigeria must urgently pivot. GESI can no longer be treated as a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), add-on or a public relations box to be checked. It must be recognized as a core investment practice and an absolute economic imperative. The solution lies in the immediate adoption and execution of the GESI Roadmap, a strategic framework designed to operationalise inclusion through three distinct pillars.

First, the SPEDACC model, which represents the definitive strategic framework for advancing inclusive, gender-lens investment across Nigeria’s impact ecosystem, has been adopted. Moving away from treating Gender Equality and Social Inclusion (GESI) as a voluntary add-on, the model integrates four critical ecosystem segments to drive systemic change. The framework evaluates and aligns the Supply Side (SP), encompassing capital providers like financial institutions, fund managers, and DFIs; Enablers made up of intermediaries (E), such as accelerators, incubators, and enterprise support organizations and government ministries and agencies responsible for creating an enabling environment; the Demand Side Actors (DA), comprising the private enterprises, entrepreneurs, and youth- or PwD-led businesses requiring capital to scale and the Cross-Cutting(CC) comprising all the stakeholders in the ecosystem across the supply side, demand side and enablers, dedicated to breaking ecosystem siloes

Crucially, these segments are bound together by three cross-cutting pillars: Accountability (A), Coordination (C), and Capacity (C). By embedding mandatory disclosure frameworks, fostering cross-sector coordination, and dismantling restrictive social norms, the SPEDACC model serves as a composite policy roadmap. It ultimately transforms GESI commitments into measurable outcomes, positioning Nigeria as a continental leader in inclusive finance while mitigating the risks of structural inequality and social unrest.

Second, the roadmap applies to “Market Systems Thinking.” It acknowledges that the structural barriers women and marginalized groups face—ranging from cultural norms and property rights to a lack of collateral—are deeply interconnected. We cannot fix capital access without addressing the broader ecosystem; therefore, Nigeria requires a composite policy framework rather than fragmented, isolated programs.

Third, the Roadmap demands measurable accountability, shifting the ecosystem away from vague, performative targets toward legally binding capital allocations and institutional mandates.

However, the transition from intent to implementation cannot rely on goodwill alone. Voluntary commitment has reached its structural limit. Without aggressive policy advancement and regulatory enforcement, Nigeria risks a state of “shallow adoption,” where GESI remains a symbolic gesture rather than an impactful reality. The federal government, through regulatory bodies like the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), must move beyond mere endorsement to active enforcement.

This means embedding GESI metrics directly into fiscal and monetary policies. The government should introduce robust market incentives, such as targeted tax reliefs for fund managers who achieve gender parity, specialized credit guarantees for inclusive funds, and dedicated concessional lending windows for women-led MSMEs. Furthermore, policy must mandate gender-responsive budgeting—which currently sits at an abysmal 16 percent adoption rate nationwide—alongside formal institutional safeguarding systems to structurally eradicate inequality.

Crucially, policy must also be used to solve our data deficit. A lack of harmonized, sex-disaggregated data currently undermines rigorous decision-making and obscures the true ROI of inclusive investing. By mandating the adoption of global reporting standards, such as the IRIS+ metrics or the 2X Criteria, Nigerian regulators can dramatically improve market transparency, boost international investor confidence, and de-risk the sector.

Nigeria stands at a critical demographic and economic crossroads. We are home to Africa’s largest population, yet we are underutilizing half of our productive capacity. The stakes could not be higher: this is a choice between a demographic dividend and a demographic liability. Continued inaction will deepen regional economic disparities, suppress GDP growth, and exacerbate the social unrest that thrives on exclusion.

Conversely, by fully institutionalizing the GESI Roadmap, Nigeria can position itself as the continental leader in inclusive finance. Transitioning from performative commitments to binding regulatory policy and concrete budgetary action is no longer just a moral choice—it is the definitive economic strategy to unlock billions in dormant capital and build a resilient, stable, and truly prosperous nation.

*Etemore Glover is the Chief Executive Officer, Impact Investors Foundation.