Tinubu: We’re Not Threatened by Fake Statistics Reeled Off By Other Parties

•Says no rift between him and Adamu

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja



Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, yesterday, said he was confident and not threatened by fake statistics and wrong figures being reeled off by other political parties ahead of the 2023 elections.

He also said there was no rift between him and the National Chairman of the party, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, contrary to some media reports.

Tinubu stated this while addressing members of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party at their national secretariat in Abuja.

He had a meeting with Adamu for about one hour behind closed-doors before meeting with other NWC members, which lasted more than two hours.

Tinubu, who arrived at the secretariat at exactly 2:47pm was in company with APC Director General of campaign and Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong; the Secretary, Hon. James Faleke; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila and the Governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi, among others.

Tinubu, who visited the party headquarters for the first time after he emerged the presidential standard bearer for the 2023 elections, said his meeting with NWC members was to consult further on the organisation and structure for the campaign.

His words: “Yes! I admit that democracy is challenging, very hard and difficult a system to manage. We have seen challenges left and right. But we are determined to ensure that we democratise Nigeria fully and remain a beacon of democracy as the largest nation of black race in the world.”

Tinubu, who thanked the NWC members for the good work they have been doing, also appreciated Adamu for cooperation and collaboration particularly, and for various wisdom and interactions that they have been having together.

He added: “To the rumour manufacturers, I read in some papers about disagreement between myself and the chairman and that was a very big lie. They didn’t know that we have come a long way. The big masquerade dances not in the cage but in the market square.

“And that is what Adamu used to be, full of wisdom. We were governors together, before God put us together on this project again. He is going to deliver as the chairman of the party for me to become the president of Nigeria. And I am very confident of that.

“They can say whatever they want to say, throw all the jabs that they want, we are a party strongly determined to fulfil our dreams of turning Nigeria to a very progressive, highly developed, prosperous country.”

While addressing journalists after the meeting, he was asked if he was not threatened with what he has seen about how other political parties are strategising, Tinubu said APC was committed to democratic principles and values.

“We are not threatened. We are confident and we are very proud of ourselves, we are in orderly manner, we are committed to democratic principles and value; we are not bickering in any way and you know that. Can you say that of the other parties? We are not spewing out fake statistics and wrong figures, can you say that of any other parties? Well, we are what we are, a progressive party.”

Earlier, Adamu said since Tinubu’s nomination, yesterday was the first time he would visit the party secretariat.