Police Constabularies Protest Non-payment of Salaries in Osun

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

No fewer than 480 youths recruited as constabularies into the Nigeria Police Force to complement the police in maintaining security in Osun State, yesterday staged a protest in Osogbo, Osun State capital, due to non-payment of their 18 months’ salary.

The protesters also alleged that “Okada” riders always sleep with their wives and if care is not taken they would eventually marry their wives. The special constables had stormed Oke-Fia and marched down to the popular Olaiya Flyover, Osogbo, in protest, alleging that the government has owed them for 18 months.

The protesters complained that they have not been paid any salary since the completion of their training in May 2021.Some of the protesters rode on motorcycles carrying three passengers each while others who dressed in black police uniform armed themselves with placards with various inscription such as “Pay our salary now,” “Okada rider are sleeping with our wives,” etc.

The aggrieved police constabularies lamented that tricycle and bike riders have snatched their wives due to their inability to take care of them and their children.

Speaking with reporters in Osogbo yesterday, Constable Tijani Adewale, said that despite the fact that they have not been paid they were really committed to their duties, saying that no fewer than three constabularies have lost their lives in the course of discharging their duties.

Adewale said: “We have gone to the local government, honourables and dignitaries and yet nothing is done.

“We lost three persons in Ikire and one in Iree. These people died in the course of discharging their duty. We are very dutiful despite the fact that we have not been paid a dime. Due to unpaid allowances, tricycle and Okada riders have snatched our wives because of our inability to take care of them.”

Addressing the protesters, the Commissioner of Police, CP. Adewale Olokode, ordered them to stop the protest with immediate effect just as he assured them that the authority in charge would see to their matter.

Olokode said: “You are embarrassing the force with your protest. You should have channeled your grievances to the appropriate quarters. You are disturbing public peace with your protests.

“As far as you are wearing this uniform, we expect you to maintain high discipline as force men.”

Meanwhile, the Area Commander, ACP. Kayode Ayilara, who arrived at the scene, urged the constabularies to suspend the protest because it is embarrassing and uncalled for seeing them, protesting in uniform.