Peace Returns to Chevron Host Community, as Uwawah Becomes Traditional Head of Ugborodo

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

Peace has finally returned to Ugborodo in Warri South West Local Government Area of Delta State with unveiling of Daniel Uwawah as the traditional head of the oil-rich community.

The traditional head of the Igbajo of Ugborodo, Prince Perry Atete, yesterday presented Daniel Uwawah as the Eghare-Aja (Traditional Head and Chairman of Council of Elders) of Ugborodo community to a mammoth crowd of indigenes.

Ugborodo community is a host to multi-billion dollars Escravos Gas to Liquid Project (EGTL) operated by Chevron Nigeria Limited in Warri South West LGA of Delta State.

The unveiling of Uwawah was attended by a large gathering of Ugborodo indigenes, including the Ologbotsere of Warri kingdom, Chief Ayirimi Emami, and the Olaja-Orori (Chief Priest) of Ugborodo, Pa. Benson Dube Omadeli, and held at Ugborodo Town-Hall in Ode-Ugborodo, the traditional headquarters of Ugborodo community.

Prince Atete said with the unveiling of Uwawah, the community would now move forward and witness various developmental projects in a peaceful atmosphere.

The Chief Priest of the community, Pa Omadeli, while addressing the gathering, said all issues requiring the attention of the Eghare-Aja should be addressed to Uwawah going forward, noting that the new traditional head of the oil-rich community “is trusted and has the capacity to be a good administrator.”

The Ologbotsere of Warri Kingdom, Chief Emami, on his own, told journalists shortly after the unveiling ceremony that Uwawah will henceforth be in charge of traditional issues in Ugborodo land, advising the new traditional head to carry all indigenes along.

An Ugborodo indigene, Mr. Tenuma Joseph said the new Eghare-Aja is a befitting one and generally accepted by all, and called for the unity of all Ugborodo indigenes as well as pleaded with Uwawah to carry everyone along to ensure speedy development of the community.