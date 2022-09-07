  • Wednesday, 7th September, 2022

Masari Confirms Lawal’s Appointment as Katsina SSG

Nigeria | 13 mins ago


Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Katsina State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari, has confirmed the appointment of Alhaji Muntari Lawal as the substantive Secretary to the State Government (SSG).

The governor also approved the appointment of Alhaji Bature Umar Masari as his new Chief of Staff.

Masari in a statement issued to journalists yesterday evening by his Director-General on New Media, Al-Amin Isa, said their appointments were with immediate effect.

Lawal, until his confirmation, was the chief of staff to Governor Masari and acting SSG following the resignation of Dr. Mustapha Muhammed Inuwa, while Masari was the principal private secretary to the chief of staff.

