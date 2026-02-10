RTIFN Cross River Unveils Media, Publicity Team

In conformity with the vision of the Founder in Chief, Mr. Seyi Tinubu and the National Coordinator, Hon. Ahmed Bala of ‘Relax Tinubu is Fixing Nigeria (RTIFN)’, the state Coordinator of Cross River State Chapter, Anjor Obande, has set up a Media and Publicity Unit to strengthen strategic communication and deepen public engagement across the state.

The unit is to be headed by renowned media expert, Diana-Mary Nsan, whose wealth of experience in media management and public communication is expected to provide direction and clarity to the group’s messaging architecture.

Also appointed into various offices within the unit are Dr. Peter Inyali, James Eku, Terem Igbodor, Phylo Modlin, Thelma Plethora Benson, Charles Oku, and Kenneth Anam.

The team is drawn from diverse professional backgrounds and united by a shared commitment to effective information dissemination.

The Media and Publicity Unit is mandated to project the vision and mandate of President Bola Tinubu and consolidate on the gains of his administration through factual engagement, responsible advocacy and sustained public enlightenment.