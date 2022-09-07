  • Wednesday, 7th September, 2022

Jonathan Updates Buhari On Developments In Mali

*President says Nigeria’s ready to promote peace and harmony in West Africa 

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

Former Nigerian President and ECOWAS Special Envoy on Mali, Dr Goodluck Jonathan Wednesday briefed President Muhammadu Buhari on situation in the West African nation with the President pledging Nigeria’s commitment to promoting peace and harmony among ECOWAS countries.

The President spoke at the State House, Abuja, as he received updates from former Nigerian President, Dr  Jonathan, on the face-off between Mali and Cote D’Ivoire over detained Ivorian soldiers.

About 49 Ivorian soldiers had been detained in Mali for ‘unlawful entry,’ and only the three females in the team had been released, leaving 46. The development is threatening a rupture in the relationship between the two countries.

Cote D’Ivoire has condemned the act as ‘hostage taking,’ and says it may take action, hence the need for intervention of ECOWAS leaders, as advocated by the Special Envoy, former President Jonathan.

Reacting to the development, President Buhari pledged an initiative from Nigeria, towards immediate resolution of the impasse.

