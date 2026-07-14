Stop Blackmail, Misinformation Against Ex-NNPCL EVP Tombomieye, N’ Delta Group Warns

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

The Niger Delta Movement for Peoples Right and Development (NDMPRAD) has condemned the alleged blackmail tactics by a self-styled South South Youths Initiative (SSYI) targeting the former leadership of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd).

The group, in a statement issued Tuesday in Warri and signed by its Executive Director, Dr Richard Oloige, specifically decried the targeting of the former Group Chief Executive Officer, NNPCL, Mele Kyari and the retired Executive Vice President (Upstream), Mr. Adokiye Tombomieye by the group.

NDMPRAD accused SSYI and its National President, Comrade Imeabe Saviour, of spreading falsehood, misrepresentations and misleading information aimed at discrediting top NNPCL executives, particularly former NNPC Ltd Chief Executive Officer, Kyari, and retired EVP of Upstream, Tombomieye.

SSYI had recently issued a public statement alleging that Tombomieye, during his tenure at NNPC, was involved in overseeing the rehabilitation of the Port Harcourt Refinery, claiming that he supervised a failed project funded with a $1.5 billion investment.

The SSYI further claimed that Tombomieye, as head of the downstream sector, was responsible for the project’s shortcomings, which reportedly involved a loan taken during the Muhammadu Buhari administration amounting to over $1 billion, backed by crude oil allocations, with repayment scheduled to begin in 2024 and concluding in 2029.

Reacting to the claims however, the Niger Delta Movement for People’s Rights and Development (NDMPRAD) dismissed the claims as baseless and riddled with inconsistencies, mathematical errors and structural misrepresentations.

The group maintained that SSYI’s publication contained factual errors and misinterpretations, particularly regarding the roles and titles held by Tombomieye.

It clarified that Tombomieye’s official position was Chief Operating Officer (COO) for Upstream, and later an Executive Vice President (Upstream) and not Downstream, emphasizing that refinery projects fall under the Downstream division, and conflating these roles demonstrates a fundamental misunderstanding of the sector’s organizational structure.

“The petition completely confuses the basic organizational structure of NNPC Ltd. It first refers to Adokiye Tombomieye as the Executive Vice President (Downstream) but a few paragraphs later states he was the Executive Vice President (Upstream).

“Fact-check shows that Tombomieye was historically the Chief Operating Officer (COO) Upstream and later the Executive Vice President (Upstream). The Upstream sector deals with oil exploration and production. Refinery rehabilitations fall strictly under the Downstream portfolio,” it added.

NDMPRAD said that mixing up the roles proves the authors of the alleged petition lack basic understanding of corporate governance at NNPCL.

“We wish to set the record straight and expose this statement for what it truly is: a sponsored smear campaign designed to mislead uninformed members of the public and blackmail dedicated public servants.

“The SSYI in its desperate bid to execute a hatchet job, couldn’t even decide which office Adokiye Tombomieye held, flipping between calling him the EVP Downstream and EVP Upstream in the same breath.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Tombomieye served meritoriously as the EVP Upstream, a division entirely separate from refinery operations and rehabilitations, which fall squarely under the Downstream sector. Blaming an Upstream executive for Downstream refinery timelines highlights the profound ignorance driving this petition.

“The group’s claim that Nigeria is paying back $8 billion on a $1 billion loan is an embarrassing display of financial illiteracy. Crude-backed loans are serviced based on actual debt values plus standard international interest rates. Crude allocations represent a volume commitment to secure the loan, not a blank check handed over to lenders,” it added.

NDMPRAD also challenged the “smear tactics around the Senate Public Accounts Committee’s review of Nigeria’s financial records”, describing the allegations of missing funds as deliberately misleading.

It explained that the review covered accumulated balances over six years, not cash shortages, and warned that sensationalized claims threaten investor confidence.

“The attempt to twist the Senate Public Accounts Committee’s review of N210 trillion in cumulative ledger entries from 2017 to 2023 into a ‘missing money’ scandal is deliberately mischievous.

“These are gross accounting balances (expenses vs. receivables) accumulated over six years, not cash missing from the federation account. Civil society organizations have already cautioned the public against these sensationalized interpretations aimed at hurting investor confidence.

“Resorting to pedestrian conspiracy theories, such as claiming an executive paid bloggers to delete photos of refinery visits, proves that the SSYI has zero evidence to back their claims. They have abandoned facts to rely on gossip and emotional blackmail.

“The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Department of State Services (DSS) are highly professional agencies driven by hard evidence, not by the dramatic threats of a mobilized mob. True accountability is already at work within the oil sector, as seen in the ongoing prosecution of administrative officials directly responsible for specific refinery contracts,” it added.

NDMPRAD urged the public to discard the hollow threats and blackmail tactics of the group assuring that the Niger Delta youth will not allow themselves to be used as political pawns in a desperate smear campaign against individuals who have served the nation with integrity.