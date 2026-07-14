Wole Soyinka @92: Varsity Don Calls for Democracy that Delivers Security, Economic Prosperity 

Funmi Ogundare

Former Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University Kashere (FUK), Gombe State, Prof. Umaru Pate, has said democracy will only have real meaning for Nigerians if it extends beyond the conduct of periodic elections to deliver improved security, economic prosperity, social justice and accountable governance.

Pate made this known at the 18th Wole Soyinka Centre media lecture series themed, ‘Beyond the Ballot: Measuring Democracy Through Security, Welfare, Accountability and Public Trust’; and public presentation of the 2025 Journalism and Civic Space Status Report to celebrate Nobel Laureate, Prof Wole Soyinka at 92, in Lagos on Monday.

In his keynote, he argued that while democracy is universally defined by constitutional order, elections and political parties, its true value lies in addressing the everyday concerns of citizens.

He stressed that although Nigerians overwhelmingly support democracy, public satisfaction with how it functions remains low because governments have struggled to meet citizens’ expectations in critical areas such as security, economic development and infrastructure.

According to him, democracy can be viewed from two perspectives: procedural democracy, which focuses on elections, constitutionalism and separation of powers, and substantive democracy, which concerns the delivery of human security, economic welfare, social justice, accountability and public trust.

“Democracy remains a concept if substantive matters are not addressed. It only becomes meaningful when it improves the lives of citizens,” he stated.

The don recalled a nationwide survey conducted ahead of the 2015 general election, saying that he was part of a research team commissioned by then vice-president-elect, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, to identify Nigerians’ expectations of the incoming administration.

He said the survey identified security as the country’s foremost concern, followed by the economy, corruption, infrastructure and education.

Pate who is also a Professor of Communication at Bayero University, Kano, noted that while successive administrations have made efforts in these areas, Nigerians continue to assess democracy largely by improvements in their daily lives.

He cited findings from the Afrobarometer survey across 39 African countries, which showed that while about two-thirds of Africans prefer democracy to other forms of government, only about 37 per cent were satisfied with how democracy worked in their respective countries.

According to him, “This reflects a gap between citizens’ commitment to democratic ideals and the actual outcomes of democratic governance.”

The communication scholar also referenced findings from the 2024 African Young People Survey, which revealed that many young Africans are considering emigrating due to corruption and limited opportunities, warning that such sentiments pose serious questions about the future of democracy on the continent.

Pate identified historical grievances, identity politics, social and economic exclusion, youth unemployment, weak institutions and governance deficits as major factors undermining democratic consolidation in Nigeria.

He argued that: “Identity politics has continued to shape political participation, often placing greater emphasis on ethnicity, religion and place of origin than on competence and shared national values.”

He also expressed concern over the collapse of local government institutions in many parts of the country, saying that grassroots governance had previously played a significant role in resolving community disputes, providing basic services and creating economic opportunities.

The professor warned that: “Misinformation, hate speech and divisive narratives amplified through digital platforms are worsening existing social tensions. Nigeria’s challenge is no longer the absence of information but the abundance of false information and the scarcity of public attention.”

He further linked insecurity to rising poverty, hunger, unemployment, environmental challenges and weak governance, arguing that conflicts discourage investment, reduce agricultural productivity and deepen economic hardship.

Maintaining that security remains Nigerians’ greatest expectation of government, Pate noted that the country continues to grapple with insurgency, banditry, kidnapping, communal conflicts, separatist agitations and urban crime.

He called for stronger institutions, inclusive governance and policies that address the root causes of insecurity and inequality, insisting that democracy would only endure if it delivers peace, opportunity and improved living conditions for all Nigerians.

In his remarks, the Consul General of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Lagos, Michael Deleen, expressed concern over the rising level of poverty in Nigeria, attributing it largely to challenges in the country’s education system and democratic governance.

He said education remains critical to empowering citizens, adding that informed and educated people are better equipped to make decisions based on knowledge rather than circumstance.

He therefore urged the government to prioritise addressing the nation’s education and governance challenges, noting that doing so would help reduce poverty and promote sustainable development.

The event featured a review and unveiling of the 2025 civic space status report and panel discussions examining how sophisticated surveillance technologies, institutionalised harassment and shrinking press freedoms are threatening journalists’ safety and the public’s right to information.

The sessions also explored democracy beyond periodic elections, emphasising the need to assess it through good governance, accountability, responsiveness and public trust in institutions.