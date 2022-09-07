  • Wednesday, 7th September, 2022

Aja, Lekki, Others to Experience Blackout as TCN Begins Maintenance Work

Nigeria

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

Residents of Aja, Lekki, Badore and other areas in Lagos state will be cut off from the national power supply system for about 12 hours daily, extending for a three-day period, the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) said yesterday.

The wholly government-owned entity, in a statement by the General Manager, Public Affairs, Ndidi Mbah, stressed that the outage will take place between September 7 and September 9 between 7am and 7pm.

Aside Aja, Lekki and Badore, other areas which will be likely impacted by the maintenance work include Sangotedo,Jakande, Chevron, parts of Victoria Island and Agungi.

According to the TCN, the repair work will include the  relocation of Egbin/Aja 330kV Line 3 to a spare Omotosho 330kV line 2 bay as well as the repair of gas leakage on one of the isolators in the substation.

“The Transmission Company of Nigeria  plans to carry out maintenance work in Aja substation from Wednesday 7th to Friday 9th September, 2022, from 7am to 7pm daily.

“During this period, Aja, Lekki transmission stations and the Alagbon/Aja 330kV transmission line would be out of service, to ensure  safe work space for the engineers.

“Similarly, the Alagbon transmission substation would  receive power supply through the Ijora/Alagbon 132kV transmission line.

“The maintenance work will affect bulk power supply and expectedly cause outage in Badore, Sangotedo, Jakande, Chevron, Agungi, Lekki and some parts of Victoria Island,” the statement stressed.

TCN regretted any inconveniences this may cause electricity consumers within the affected areas and assured Nigerians of its determination to continue to deliver bulk power supply to distribution load centres nationwide.

Meanwhile, the TCN has stated that its engineers were working to restore power supply to Calabar,  after the substation fire incident which occurred on  September 3, at its Adiabo  330/132/33kV substation in Cross River State.

“Presently, TCN engineers are replacing the affected equipment so as to ensure the restoration of power to affected areas,” it said.

