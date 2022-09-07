ADC’s Festering Leadership Crisis

The leadership crisis rocking the African Democratic Congress (ADC) may scuttle the chances of the party in the 2023 elections if not quickly resolved, Adedayo Akinwale writes.

The crisis rocking the African Democratic Congress (ADC) is far from being over, following the decision of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party to appoint an Interim Caretaker Committee to pilot the affairs of the party after the expiration of the Ralph Nwosu-led National Working Committee (NWC) on August 28, 2022.

For the first time in a long time, the news about the ADC last week made the front page of most national dailies in the country, albeit for the wrong reason. The ongoing leadership tussle between the faction loyal to Nwosu and the faction loyal to the Presidential candidate of the party, Dumebi Kachikwu is threatening the foundation of the party.

The ADC turned to house of commotion following an attempt by Nwosu to perpetuate himself in the office having served as the national chairman of the party for 17 years, even though the constitution of the party only allows eight years of two terms.

But Nwosu while featuring on national television argued that the constitution of the party was amended in 2018 when other political movements decided to use the platform of the party to challenge the dominant political parties. He explained that after the constitution was amended, his first four-year tenure started in 2018 and it is within his constitutional right to re-contest the chairmanship position.

The embattled chairman however failed to explain if there was a convention in 2018 which produced the present crop of NWC members of the party.

The Genesis of the crisis

The NEC of the party recently granted its NWC under the leadership of Nwosu one year tenure extension to allow the party’s leadership focus on campaign activities across the country and to deliver all ADC candidates at all levels in the 2023 elections.

The party’s National Legal Adviser, Peter Iyiola Oyewole, while briefing members of the NEC at the meeting held at the national secretariat of the party on Thursday, August 28 in Abuja drew the attention of the NEC to the fact that the tenure of all the NWC had ended on 21st of August 2022.

A member of NEC and the party’s Deputy National chairman (Politics), Dr. Bamidele Ajadi, moved a motion that the tenure of the said national officers be extended for one year for the party to concentrate on the activities ahead. The motion was seconded by ADC National Vice Chairman, South-South, Elder Igbinoba Festus.

The event the party claimed was witnessed by the representative of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

ADC State chairmen insist tenure extension illegal

But members of ADC NEC described the extension of the Nwosu-led NWC as illegal. The ADC Chairmen Forum in a petition addressed to INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmoud Yakubu and dated August 29, 2022, declared the tenure extension as null and void.

The Forum in a petition through its lawyer, Alaci Attorneys and jointly signed by its Chairman, Hon. Kingsely Ogga and Secretary, Hon. Odion Osas, said the meeting where the tenure of the NEC was extended was overcrowded with unknown persons and miscreants

The ADC Chairmen who are members of NEC said the fake NEC meeting lacks the constitutional requirement for adequate notice for NEC meeting as provided in Article 23 A & B of the constitution of the African Democratic Congress, 2018 (as amended) for the mandatory requirement for giving seven days notice for a national executive committee (NEC) meeting.

The forum pointed out that Article 24 A of the constitution of ADC, 2018 (as amended) provides that the NWC can only be voted in through a national convention and it is only a national convention that can extend their tenure.

It said: “The purpose of this illegal act is best known to the National Chairman, the National Secretary and other members of the NWC. The said purpose was revealed when the fake meeting purportedly extended the tenure of the NWC.”

The forum said it was important to state here that what transpired on the 26th of August 2022 at the ADC secretariat was fake, unconstitutional, null and void and of no effect.

It therefore called on INEC to disregard such illegalities and prevail on ADC to convene a convention for the purpose of electing a new NWC.

Suspension of party’s presidential candidate

A few days after the tenure of the Nwosu-led faction was extended by a year, the party’s presidential candidate, Kachikwu was suspended from the party, less than three weeks to the commencement of the campaign.

In a statement issued by the party’s Deputy National Chairman (Politics) Dr. Bamidele Ajadi, the party accused Kachikwu of false, misguided and defamatory video he made and circulated, among other infractions.

Ajadi claimed that the decision was taken after an emergency National Working Committee (NWC) meeting held on Friday, 2nd September, 2022.

The party stated categorically that it considered Kachikwu’s action as, “smacks of crass irresponsibility, gross indiscipline, disingenuous scandalization and blackmail, and completely unfit of someone who wants to be President of Nigeria.”

Ajadi noted that the NWC viewed with great concern the baseless and defamatory video made, published and circulated by Kachikwu, which it said was intended to disparage and impugn the integrity and image of a peaceful and transformation oriented ADC and its national officers.

The party leadership was of the opinion that to demean the character of the founders and financiers of ADC, who have worked tirelessly to build an enviable brand that Nigerians are proud of, and which many great minds have stood elections; smacks of crass irresponsibility, gross indiscipline, disingenuous scandalization and blackmail, and completely unfit of someone who wants to be President of Nigeria.

Moreso, the party’s NWC pointed out that since the 9th of June 2022 when Kachikwu was elected the presidential candidate, he has failed, neglected and refused to share with the party any meaningful, constructive or reasonable Presidential Campaign Roadmap for the forthcoming presidential election.

To this end, the Nwosu-led faction said the resolution on Kachikwu’s suspension would be forwarded to the National Executive Council for further actions.

Kachikwu’s reaction

Nevertheless, Kachikwu while addressing a press conference in Abuja insisted that he remained the presidential candidate of the party.

Explaining his side of the story, the presidential candidate said the chairman of the party initially asked people to speak with him on his plan to extend the tenure of the NWC by one year, which he declined.

To perfect his plans, Kachikwu alleged that Nwosu called the NEC meeting, but barred the state chairmen from attending the meeting where his tenure was extended.

He said: “He has asked everyone to speak with me that I should give him one year extension and I said to him that’s absolutely out of the question.

“Sometime last week, three days to the expiration of his tenure, the state chairmen asked for an emergency NEC meeting. In that NEC meeting, they were going to give him notice that Sunday (August 28) date is not negotiable. On that day, they got there for the NEC meeting and they found out that Nwosu had hired some thugs to bar them from entering the party office. They also hired some thugs to impersonate the state chairmen and were trying to have a kangaroo emergency congress with the connivance of some INEC officials.

“The state chairmen rushed to the FCT police command and a Deputy Commissioner of Police had to rush down there and a stop to what was going on there. So, Sunday 28th came, the tenure of the NWC elapsed.

“As we speak, according to the Constitution of our party, the highest decision making organ is the NEC and members of NEC are the state chairman – they are the only elected officials of our party and the only elected official of our party, the House of Representatives member from Kogi state, Hon. Leke (Abejide).”

“The NEC has decided that they would appoint an interim caretaker committee and they intend to hold an elective convention in the next two months,” he said.

Kachikwu expressed disappointment about the conduct of some INEC members who he said were destroying the image of the electoral body.

ADC inaugurates caretaker committee

As part of plans to ensure the Nwosu-led NWC is shown the way out, the party’s NEC on Monday constituted an eight-man Caretaker Committee to pilot the affairs of the party.

The party’s NEC said the appointment of the Caretaker Committee followed the expiration of the tenure of Nwosu-led NWC of the party.

The party made this known in a statement jointly signed by the Chairman of Kogi state ADC, who also doubles as the Chairman of Forum of ADC Chairmen and Hon. Kingsley Ogga and the Secretary, Hon Odion Kennedy on behalf of the National Executive Committee (NEC).

The party noted that the main terms of reference of the new interim leadership of the party was to plan and conduct a National Convention to elect substantive national officers within the next six weeks.

The party said the newly appointed Caretaker Committee would be chaired by Senator Patricia Akwashiki who is the current chairman of the Board of Trustees, while Hon. Kennedy Odion has been made the Secretary.

Other members of the new interim national leadership of the ADC include, Ms Angela Johnson, Professor Kabiru Dangogo, Manzo Ibrahim, Hon. Lesanmi Omolayo, Hon Kingsley Temitope Ogga and Emma Dibia as legal Adviser.

But in a swift reaction, ADC National Director of Communications and Programs, Ifenla Oligbinde, described the action as desperate.

Her words: “There is really much to say and little to react on with this supposed hilarious press release. To see mere state chairmen camouflaging as “Chairman (for NEC) and Secretary” reeks of sheer desperation and grasping at straws. For now, the INEC recognized the National Executive Council and National Working Committee of our great party. ADC is focusing on bridging the gap these mischievous fellows began. We won’t be distracted from our goals for 2023.” With accusations and counter accusations, it is obvious that things are no longer at ease at ADC and it is only an elective convention that can solve the current imbroglio. Any attempt by the Nwosu-led NWC to cling on to power on the bases that the NWC’s tenure has been extended by a year which is not backed by law will plunge the party into further crisis.