Group Decries Akeredolu’s Outburst Over Surveillance Contract Awarded to Tompolo

Sylvester Idowu in Warri



The Coalition of Niger Delta (CND) yesterday berated Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu over his alleged opposition to the award of Pipelines Surveillance Contract to former militant leader, Chief Government Ekpemupolo alias Tompolo.

The group in a statement signed by its National President Tamarapreye Tareware and National Secretary, Meshach Bebenimibo, wondered why the opposition from the governor when his colleague, the Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, had supported the move knowing its positive effect.

Akeredolu recently criticised the award of the pipelines surveillance contract to a private security outfit owned by the former Niger Delta agitator.

Akeredolu had in a statement he personally signed, picked holes in the contract awarded to private organisations, saying it was safe to conclude that the federal government had impliedly, permitted non-state actors to bear heavy assault weapons while denying the same privilege to the states, the federating units.

But the Coalition of Niger Deltans frowned at the outbursts of Akeredolu, stating: “We expected the governor to praise and commend the federal government for taking the bold step to increase the fortune of the country by awarding the surveillance contract to Tompolo who, it said, always want the betterment of his people, Niger Delta and Nigeria at large.

“High Chief Government Ekpemupolo, alias Tompolo has done enough for keeping the peace in the Niger Delta. He has used his God-given wisdom to curb negative vices in the Niger Delta.

“It is disheartening for a sitting Governor to say the new surveillance contract to Tompolo is bad and that the FG awarded it to him implies that a private citizen like Tompolo will be allowed to handle not just light but sophisticated weapons to be able to ward off possible attacks from the vicious oil bunkering cartel.

“The above statement was viewed as a slap on the faces of Niger Delta stakeholders. Rotimi Akeredolu should know that Tompolo does not need any guns to combat oil theft. He will be working with the security agents hand in hand and needed no arm”, it stated.

The CND, while declaring its total support for the federal government’s action, assured of Tompolo’s capacity to help save the country billions of naira being lost through oil theft and pipeline vandalism.

“We advise the governor of Ondo State to emulate his counterparts or colleagues, H. Excellency, Dr. (Sen.) Ifeanyi Okowa, the Deputy Senate President and Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the revered Traditional rulers in the Niger Delta who commended the Federal Government for the laudable Surveillance contract awarded to Tompolo to increase the fortune of the nation.

“Tompolo has worked tirelessly for the peace in Niger Delta and will continue to sustain and protect the wealth of the nation in collaboration with other stakeholders”, it added.