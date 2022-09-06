Adamawa APC Chairman Sacked





Daji Sani in Yola

The state chairman of All Progressive Congress ( APC) in Adamawa state has been sacked.

The chairman was sacked by twenty-five members of the state executive committee of the party Monday. They passed a vote of no conference on the chairman of the party Ibrahim Bilal.

They cited gross abuse, corruption, dereliction of duty, anti party activities amongst others as reasons.

The SEC members also unanimously endorsed the deputy chairman, Samaila Taddawus as acting chairman.

Press statement read by Mohammed Abdullh, Publicity Secretary of the party said the vote of no confidence on the chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) Adamawa State, Alh. Ibrahim Bilal over gross misconduct

According the statement, “We the undersigned members of the state executive committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Adamawa State wish to pass a vote of no confidence on the chairman of Adamawa State chapter of APC, Alh. Ibrahim Bilal, over gross misconduct”.

“Our resolve to take this line of action follows the failure of the chairman to respond to the allegations of gross misconduct leveled against him as provided for in the constitution. We view his failure to respond to the weighty allegations as acceptance of guilt”.

“On the 26 August 2022, twenty five members of the state executive committee, issued a formal complaint to three executive officers of the party over constitutional violations which constitute gross misconduct in line with the spirit of fair hearing as provided by the constitution”

The press statement however, exnorated the secretary of the party, Mr. Raymond Chidama and the treasurer of the party Alh. Yahya Hammanjulde after both of them responded to the allegations against.

“The secretary and the treasurer duly responded and made convincing submissions and hence cleared their names , the chairman of the party refused to respond to the grave allegations in other to clear his name.

“The publicity Secretary further added that for the failure of the Chairman to respond to all the allegations, the executive members of the resolved to invoke article 21.5 (vi) of the party’s constitution which vested us with the powers to pass a vote of no confidence on him this day of September 2022.

In his acceptance speech, the new acting chairman vowed to reconcile aggrieved members and refocused the party towards overwhelming victory.