Ace Real Estate Introduces Free Academy to Empower Nigerian Youths

Fadekemi Ajakaiye

Ace Real Estate, an award-winning youth-centric and value driven real estate development company, has launched a free online academy to train teeming youths and millennials in various sectors including real estate sales, financial literacy and technology.

The training academy is scheduled to begin on the 3rd of October this year with graduates presented with certificates at the end of the programme.

According to the CEO of Ace Real Estate, Ayobami Akindipe, the Ace Academy is borne out of the passion to contribute to Nation Building through youth empowerment in the areas of modern skills training.

“Our vision for Ace Academy is designed to empower more than 2,000 Nigerian youths and millennials across the country every quarter, providing them with exceptional skills and knowledge about real estate. Also to make them full entrepreneurs or complement their current income status as employees or students,” Ayobami stated.

Ayobami further explained that, “Everyone can own a part of real estate, either as an investor, a sales executive or sell to own. It’s very visible that The real estate industry is one of the fastest growing sectors in Nigeria. Therefore, we want to create an avenue to empower undergraduates, graduates, millennials and youths who desire to make more income, with hard and soft skills in technology, sales, finance and real estate to enable them to become business oriented and innovative. With adequate training and materials, we hope to equip these individuals with the required skills for success and open up a market space by providing job opportunities.”

Since the inception of Ace Real Estate in 2020, the company has established a tripartite value system that cuts across excellent service delivery, integrity and customer satisfaction with a mission to provide clients with a worthwhile real estate investment and make property acquisition safe, affordable, and bankable.

Ace Real Estate currently owns and manages over eight estates in several parts of Lagos and Abuja, according to a statement issued by the company.