Super Falcons Battered in Kansas City

World champions USA got the better of an under-strength Nigeria 4-0 in an international friendly at the Children’s Mercy Park, Kansas City, Missouri on Saturday.

The nine-time African champions had in their ranks four members of the U20 girls who reached the quarter finals of the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup in Costa Rica last month, and missed the services of midfield Trojans Ngozi Okobi-Okoeghene and Halimatu Ayinde. Defender and Captain Onome Ebi, who got injured during the Women AFCON finals in Morocco, is still on the sidelines.

Sophia Smith put the home team ahead in the 14th minute, and Lindsay Horan made it two after 25 minutes. With the first half winding down, Smith made it three from a simple tap-in just into time-added-on, with goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie at sea.

Seven minutes into the second period, Alex Morgan made it four for the Americans from the penalty spot.

Both teams will clash again in the second of a two-match tour at the Audi Field in Washington D. C on Tuesday.

