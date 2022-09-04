Chinonso Clark: Grooming a Generation of Transformative Leaders

Chinonso Clark is a lawyer, writer, social entrepreneur and leadership development coach whose pre-occupation is equipping young leaders with the capacity required to tackle emerging societal challenges. The Delta State-born executive director of Success of Nations and Governance, a non-profit organisation committed to youths, believes that a better Nigeria is possible with concerted effort. She reveals to Funke Olaode why being an agent of change is her cherished obligation.

For many aspiring youths in search of leadership positions, Chinonso Clark has become a valuable mentee through her platform and has continued to be an inspiration to many. Being the Executive Director of Success of Nations and Governance (SONG AFRICA) has drawn her closer to the pulse of the people. As a non-profit organization, SONG AFRICA is committed to equipping youths for leadership roles in public service towards the transformation of communities and African nations at large. Clark is also the Founder of The Well Woman Warrior, an organisation promoting the spiritual, mental and social well-being of young women.

With several years of experience in the development sector, she has led high performing teams and implemented several initiatives positively contributing to the social and economic empowerment of women, men and children in Africa. She is committed to working with individuals and organizations with a vision to advance social impact in Africa, with special focus on gender equity, poverty alleviation, and advocacy for good governance.

Recently, SONG AFRICA organised its annual conference where various speakers were invited. Among them was the founder of Coscharis Motors, Cosmas Maduka. Youths were delighted; emerging leaders were inspired as they listened to Maduka – an example of a successful individual who rose from ‘Zero to Hero’.

Tagged ‘Inspire 300,’ the leadership conference’s objective was created to equip young leaders with the capacity required to solve the problems of today and tomorrow, with focus on solutions to the problems plaguing Nigeria’s social development.

Brimming with ideas, Clark’s solid academic and leadership backgrounds may well have prepared her for this role. Clark’s credentials include a master’s degree in International Commercial Law from The Robert Gordon University, Aberdeen, Scotland. With senior partnership at a corporate law firm and a media agency, she worked her way to the top while grooming her turf with various leadership courses from The Lagos Business School, amongst others. She is a creative and experienced professional entrepreneur, skilled in Leadership, Administration, Strategic Marketing and Communications, Management of Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) and Stakeholder Management. With an innate ability to provide solutions to complex problems, she consults for SMEs and Nonprofit Organisations on issues of leadership, mentoring, corporate social responsibility and program implementation. She is a multidimensional individual who is committed to living fully and serving others.

Describing herself, she said: “She wears many caps. I‘m a lawyer, writer, and a social entrepreneur. I’m the founder of The Well Woman Warrior, an organization equipping and encouraging women to live with a God lead sense of identity, enabling them to break out of societal stereotypes, in order for them to live a life of impact and legacy. I am also the co-founder of One Flag Media, a media production and communications company, curating Africa’s story to the world,” she said.

A chip of the old block, learning under the tutelage of parents who have been entrepreneurs is a blessing in disguise as it helped her in navigating through her career life. “My parents are from Delta State. My dad is from Aniocha South, and my mum is from Ika South. They have been my mentors. They established a privately owned primary and secondary school in Lagos over 30 years ago. The school is still very active, has grown considerably over the years, and has impacted thousands of people who are now spread across the globe. They’re also pastor and run their own ministry. I’m the first of five children, three girls and two boys.

“My parents played an essential role in helping me becoming who I am today. They gave me a rock solid foundation, by equipping me in the ways of God. They also ensured through a lot of sacrifices that I had the best education they could afford. My dad encouraged me to read extensively, and exposed my mind to the possibilities of all I could be as an individual at a very young age. I got into the university at the age of 14, and he absolutely believed I had the capacity to excel regardless of the opinion of the chosen university’s admission committee. I watched him defend my intellectual capacity to them, and that image has stayed with and informed me since. He always told me I could do anything I set my mind to do, and taught me to see through a lens not defined by my gender. My parents made me see myself as a blessing, as a gift to the world. Their affirmation has helped me become the woman I am today.,” she said with pride.

Armed with a degree in Law, and after her call to the Nigerian Bar, she started her career in a law firm in 2010. “It was during this period, I decided I was better suited for corporate law practice. I was then appointed as the company secretary of one of the leading pharmaceutical companies in Nigeria. From there, I was given more responsibility, becoming In-house legal counsel responsible for overseeing corporate transactions and other legal matters. After working for a few years, I decide to move to the UK and further improve myself with a master’s degree in international commercial. On my return from UK, I started a company with the goal of providing writing and research services to individuals and SMEs. While running this company, I worked with a leading media and communications agency in Lagos, acting as their head of corporate strategy, marketing and communications. It was during this period I got an offer to work with an NGO focused on rehabilitation, education, and empowerment of persons living in vulnerable communities in Nigeria. Since then, my work in the development sector has spiraled to include: advocacy, community intervention programs, leadership development programs, and other social impact programs, all geared towards the implementation and acceleration of the United Nation’s Sustainable Development goals.”

Multi-dimensional individual, Clark may be considered jack of all trades but she is certainly a master of all. “Interestingly, this is a nickname I’ve bagged within my inner circle who like to tease me constantly, saying: She is a Jack of All Trades and Master of All”. I feel there’s a lot of truth in that statement, for I’ve always felt that God has blessed me to be a multi-dimensional individual. I feel I’ve been blessed with various gifts like the man with five talents in the Bible. Hopefully like that story, God will give me more. I’m committed to serving the world fully with all my gifts. This is the responsibility I feel God has placed on us all. This is why I work, why I do what I do, without flinching and with courage from God. I like to constantly learn new things, and always ask questions (sometimes to the annoyance of my dear husband). I learn in order to be better for myself and others. By God’s grace, I’m able to successfully combine all my responsibilities at the companies I lead, and produce results on all fronts.”

And on her mission and vision for Success of Nations and Governance (SONG Africa) where is currently an executive director, Clark said it is a non-profit organization founded by Dr. Mark Igiehon. “Our vision is to train and equip active and aspiring public leaders with the skills and character required to influence and deliver successful governments in Africa.

“Our mission is to create a platform for equipping and mentoring young professionals who will be change agents and influencers of successful governments. We also provide a network for exchanging practical ideas, while serving as a repository for solutions to the various political, economic, and social issues hindering good and successful governance in Africa.

“Since 2015, we have organised youth focused programmes across various locations in Nigeria, the United Kingdom, and Kenya, directly and indirectly impacting the lives of over 5000 African youths. These programs have been geared towards equipping young people with the skills and mindset required to be influential and transformative individuals in their societies.”

SONG AFRICA’s focus is on building leadership that will lead to good governance. How does she think this can be achieved in a climate that pays lip service to education? “I believe this can be achieved through training and mentorship. We need more role models with a clear track record of effective personal leadership. Role models with unquestionable morals, and are active in civic participation that contributes to society’s development.

Unfortunately, mismanagement has led to an overtly materialistic society that celebrates wealth gained through questionable means, boycotting the process of hard work that leads to sustained growth.

For her, mismanagement is at the root of inequality of wealth and social justice, where the few benefit to the detrimental cost of the many. In order to move forward, there must be a change in orientation as a people.

“We must begin to understand the role of personal leadership as it relates to governance,” she continued. “We’re responsible for our own actions first. We must also begin to develop a social consciousness that reminds us that we are part of an ecosystem, and our actions as individuals affect the quality of life of others. Personal leadership speaks to having integrity as an individual, being accountable, and maintaining a morally upright system, with the understanding that you have a responsibility to conduct your affairs in a manner that preserves and fosters the progress of society as a whole, and not just for the few.”

Clark may be young but currently burdened and on the verge of making the society a better place.

“You and I have a responsibility to fulfill in our quest to transform our society into what and how we dream it should be. Let’s start where we are. Be the change you want to see. Model moral uprightness. It can be as basic as obeying traffic rules, not littering the road. Taking one step at a time, and working together with the right values, we’ll soon enough see the positive dreams of our country come true,” she urged.