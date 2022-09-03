SystemSpecs Unveils Fundraising Platform

Omolabake Fasogbon

SystemSpecs Technology has come up with a fundraising solution, ‘FundACause’ aimed at simplifying fundraising effort of individuals, non-government organisations (NGOs), religious organisations, and other concerned groups.

According to the company, the solution aimed to manage a donation-based fundraising, while offering fundraisers ease to generate funds, create awareness, track campaigns online and in real-time, as well as share donation progress with donors.

Explaining the solution, Managing Director of SystemSpecs Technology, Demola Igbalajobi stated that the platform would also enable fundraisers to enjoy prompt funds settlement, while achieving other goals.

According to him, donors from within and outside the country can connect with any campaign that aligns with them, and donate through multiple payment options available on the platform.

He said, “With a focus on non-investment fundraising, FundACause is the go-to platform for philanthropic individuals and organisations that seek to promote causes that touch lives. Fundraisers can set up their campaigns securely on any cause – be it medical, education, political, social or community causes and others; tell a story about their cause with a picture or video; set a campaign target; create awareness for campaigns and share the unique campaign link via email and preferred social media platforms.

“Moreso, fundraisers have full visibility over campaign performance and can also communicate with donors, whilst keeping them abreast of the donation progress.”

He noted that the solution was apt for many communities like Nigeria that work on social cooperation.

He said, “FundACause will foster a community that thrives on impactful living, driving the much-needed positive change in society through fundraising activities and social interventions of well-meaning individuals and groups, who strive for overall societal good and advancement.”