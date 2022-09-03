‘Helm of Affairs’ Incorrect 

EXPRESSION BY Ebere Wabara

THE NATION ON SUNDAY of August 28 welcomes us today: “Another British royal birth saga ended joyfully in 2015 with the announcement that the Duchess of Cambridge had been delivered on (of) a baby girl.”

Let us readmit Leadership to this column after a long time-out: “…who has been on (at) the helm of affairs in NDPHC since 2005 will continue in office.” Get it right: just ‘at the helm in NDPHC….’

“Yet, we know that subterranean moves are on to dispose it off (dispose of it) before the handover date.”

Still on the above medium: “ACF hopes that the newly elected (newly-elected) State Governors and Legislators (unnecessary capitalization) will justify the confidence reposed on (in) them….”

“Your victory at your elections symbolise (symbolizes) the hope and aspiration of Benue State and Nigeria in general.”

“Ekiti impeachment suffers set back (setback).”

“Gentlemen of the Press, the Concerned Professionals in the North East hereby congratulate the APC for (on/upon) a decisive victory….”

“Court frees ex-Lagos commissioner, others over (of) murder charges”

“Taraba: APC/SDP in secret pact to cause chaos, Reps-elect (Rep-elect) alleges”

“The giant strides you have taken in areas of…has (have) led to this land slide (landslide) victory.”

“Akwa Ibom Faithfuls” ‘Faithful’ is uncountable.

“PDP: We’re regrouping to takeover (take over) power in 2023”

“House of Representatives pass (passes) N4.5tr budget without fund for subsidy”

“And as they say, ‘he who pays the piper dictates (calls) the tune.’” (THE NATION, August 24) Vide elucidation on this below.

“For the general public (sic) who are also affected by the strike action (just strike or industrial action….)” ‘Strike action’ is padding. A reader called me and declared that a particular dictionary (2010 edition) contains the faulty phrase. That listing/inclusion does not make it right. Personally, I interrogate many entries in dictionaries and bibles. There is no written work that is perfect—not even my book entitled Media Gaffes & Essays.

“There has (have) to be consequences”

“I lost my seven-year-old son…to the accident that occurred few (a few) months ago.”

“WikiLeaks: Ecuador president blows hot” Let us blow right: Ecuadorian president.

“Our hearts bleed, we lost a rare gem and a distinguish gentleman.” For the attention of Ukwa-Clan Abia State: a distinguished gentleman.

THE GUARDIAN of August 21 offered its patrons numerous infelicities: “Ogoni group wants FG to make public clean up (clean-up) execution plan”

“Enugu joins oil producing states” What about ‘oil-producing states’?

“The fear we entertain about…vigilante groups” Politics of security: vigilance groups.

“One of the investment incentives available to industries in Nigeria is the industrial development (income tax relief) which grants tax holidays to companies that meet the conditions for been (being) designated as a pioneer industry.”

Lastly from THE GUARDIAN: “It is the error of regulation that gives opportunity (an opportunity or opportunities) for things like this to happen.” Lexical law: things like these/a thing like this to happen.

THE NATION of August 16 committed four avoidable blunders: “…the state government will bring the culprits to justice and pledged that incidents like this would no longer be treated with kid gloves.” Rising brutality: incidents like these or an incident like this.

“A man wading through a flooded compound after heavy downpour in….” Just downpour—there is no need for any amplification (heavy) as it is implied.

“Very curious, indeed, was the fact that among those who made such an audacious demand were journalists from other media organizations where staff are being owed between six to 10 months salaries.” Still on THE NATION: between six and 10 months’ (take note of the two interventions) salaries.

“…a case of throwing away bad (the bath) water and the baby in it (sic).” Idiomatic correctness: throw the baby out with the bath water. Also note that all the words after ‘water’ are redundant.

“Parents can pay more attention to their under-aged children and wards and prevent them from getting behind wheels” Celebrating health: underage children.

“These pieces of advice are equally useful for the matured (mature) new and old drivers”

“No sooner had this happened than an argument ensured (ensued).”

“Eroding confidence on (in) accountancy worries don” “The failure of the Nigeria Police to play its (their) traditional role of maintaining peace and order in the country remains glaring.”

“Dame Patience Jonathan was represented at (on) the occasion by the wife of the governor….”

“It is not enough to point accusing fingers at one’s opponents….” This way: point the finger.

“Politics should not be a do or die affair” Fixed form: a do-or-die affair.

“As they say (a comma, please) whatever is good (sauce) for the goose is equally appropriate (sauce) for the gander.” Nobody has the whimsical right or poetic licence to change standard idiomatic expressions.

“Indeed, some gender sensitive (a hyphen, please) critics were to charge him for (with) not maintaining a high profile and sustained enthusiasm and support for their cause.”

“We congratulate Archbishop George Carey for (on/upon) holding his own acre of Christendom…”

“Students of University of Calabar yesterday demanded for the immediate and unconditional release of.…” (Source: as above) ‘Demand’ does no admit ‘for’ except when used as a noun.

“Six arrested over death of two cattle rearers” Still on this common solecism: Six arrested for (not over).

“According to the source, Shagari openly endorsed Buhari and enjoined Babangida and his supporters to do same (the same).”

“…the mass exodus of members to other parties should be a source of worry to the leadership of the party.” (Source: as above) I am sure ‘exodus’ involves massive movement. So, ‘mass exodus’ indicates illiteracy.

Overheard on August 23, 2012: “I will be there 8 a.m. in the morning.” Sheer tautology: just 8 a.m. or 8 in the morning.

“You better get down on your knees and do what I am doing right now.” The end of illusions: you had better get down.…

“Every detail of our daily life furnish (furnishes) compelling reasons for pessimism.”

“…as if it were some occupation force from outer space about to mete out extra-terrestrial justice on (to) an erring Iraq.”

“NNPP paths way with NDP” This way: parts (not paths) company….

“In fact when it is not a victim of communal clashes, it suffers fallouts of….” ‘Fallout’ is uncountable.

‘There is the erroneous tendency to blame all the shortcomings in the electoral process at the doorstep of the electoral commission.” Get it right: blame on (not at).

“Four years ago, when the former governor proclaimed his presidential aspirations with palpable bravado and fanfare under (on) the platform of the PDP.”

“His co-called grouse with President Muhammadu Buhari is not.…” This way: grouse about (not with) PMB.

“As the governor observed during his tour of the troubled spots….” This way: trouble spots.