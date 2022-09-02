  • Friday, 2nd September, 2022

PMAN Introduces Biometric Card for Members 

Business | 1 min ago

By Iyke Bede

To secure the well-being of all its members, the Performing Musician Association of  Nigeria (PMAN) has rolled out activities geared at collating and establishing a database through the issuance of a chipped biometric card.

With the biometric card project conceived in 2014, its execution marks a milestone for the body that has continually strived to match international standards of music associations around the globe. 

Speaking at the unveiling that was held at Eko Hotels and Suits, Lagos, the president of the association, Pretty Okafor, explained that the online database is a progression away from its antiquated data storage method, noting that the new system facilitated by Zenith Bank will bring about documentation, recognition and accounting of members while enabling the public effectively harvest data.

“Over the years, PMAN has been trying very hard to affect a workable structure for its members, which will serve as a permanent solution to put us on the frontline when it comes to best international music practices,” Okafor said. 

He continued: “The benefit of the biometric card is life insurance. For registered members who should have any form of emergency, their family members or next of kin will have access to N2 million. In cases of accidents and disabilities, registered members will have access to N1 million.”

Other benefits include health insurance, pension plan, as well as offering legal and embassy assistance. 

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.