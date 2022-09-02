PMAN Introduces Biometric Card for Members 

By Iyke Bede

To secure the well-being of all its members, the Performing Musician Association of Nigeria (PMAN) has rolled out activities geared at collating and establishing a database through the issuance of a chipped biometric card.

With the biometric card project conceived in 2014, its execution marks a milestone for the body that has continually strived to match international standards of music associations around the globe.

Speaking at the unveiling that was held at Eko Hotels and Suits, Lagos, the president of the association, Pretty Okafor, explained that the online database is a progression away from its antiquated data storage method, noting that the new system facilitated by Zenith Bank will bring about documentation, recognition and accounting of members while enabling the public effectively harvest data.

“Over the years, PMAN has been trying very hard to affect a workable structure for its members, which will serve as a permanent solution to put us on the frontline when it comes to best international music practices,” Okafor said.

He continued: “The benefit of the biometric card is life insurance. For registered members who should have any form of emergency, their family members or next of kin will have access to N2 million. In cases of accidents and disabilities, registered members will have access to N1 million.”

Other benefits include health insurance, pension plan, as well as offering legal and embassy assistance.