Kwankwaso Reiterates  Commitment to Revamp Ailing Economy If Elected, Denies Attack in Kogi



Ibrahim Oyewale,Lokoja

The presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and the former Minister of Defence, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso has reiterated his commitment to revamp the ailing Nigerian economy, saying policies would be set in motion to put the economic indices in their right perspectives if he becomes the president in 2023.



Kwankwaso disclosed this while speaking in a chat with newsmen in Lokoja yesterday, shortly after a closed door meeting with the critical stakeholders of the party .

He explained that every segment of economy was in shambles, noting that as practical politician, the NNPP presidency would assembly best experts to reset the economy and address other socio-economic challenges.

He told journalists that he administration would ensure the economy becomes productive and tackle headlong the unemployment ravaging youths in the country.



On why he parted ways with former Governor of Kano State, Senator Ibrahim Sekarau, Kwankwaso pointed out that personally has no grudge against the Senator, stressing that by the time he chose to join NNPP, the had already conducted its primaries across the federation.



The former minister added that though Sekarau tabled his request for the party’s consideration, but because various elections had been conducted before his arrival as new member of the party, the NNPP could not accommodate his request.



The former two term governor of Kano State explained that he was primarily in Kogi State to commission the office accommodation in Lokoja and meet stakeholders in preparation for the 2023 elections.



He pointed out that based on the relationship between him and ex-governor of Kogi State, he and his entourage visited the country home of Late Prince Abubakar Audu as mark of respect and honour.



While reacting to the media reports that he was attacked by hoodlums, Kwankwaso said he was disappointed by such reports, calling on the media practitioners to be professionally responsible when covering an event .



He stated he was well received when he arrived the Kogi State capital yesterday, adding that he had no problem with anybody and wondered how some people cooked up story that they attacked him.



Meanwhile, the Head of Media, Kwankwasiya Campaign Organisation, Mr. A. Johnson the described the media report as mischievous .

In a statement made available to newsmen in Lokoja, he said appropriate action would be taken against the media house that published the story.