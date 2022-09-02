Emeka Mba, Aro Leonard, Others Unveiled as Judges for Inaugural TNBA

*Entry submission is now open

Vanessa Obioha

The former Director-General of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), Emeka Mba, and ace broadcasters Aro Leonard and Deborah Odutayo are among the judges that will assess entries for the maiden edition of The Nigeria Broadcasting Awards (TNBA). Others on the jury panel include Bello Sule, organiser of the 1988 Nigerian Festival of Television Programmes (NIFETEP); Susan Agbo of the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON), Kayode Olowu, representative of the Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria (AAAN) and Stella Erhunmwunsee of the NBC.

The judges were unveiled during a press briefing to announce the call for entries which opened yesterday, September 1 and will close three weeks later.

TNBA is organised by the Broadcasting Organizations of Nigeria (BON) and is focused on recognizing and celebrating excellence in the Nigerian broadcasting industry, according to the Chairman of BON and CEO of MultiChoice Nigeria, John Ugbe.

“We believe one of the biggest motivations is becoming the best. This obviously makes people invest a lot of time and energy into what they do. And it’s one of the key drivers for us to create a very credible ceremony that rewards the best from a professional perspective.”

TNBA aims to motivate professionals to deliver higher professional standards by providing incentives that ignite and reward creativity, original ideas and concepts across broadcast platforms (radio and television) licensed to operate in Nigeria. The award has 12 competitive categories in radio and TV and only entries that are original copies of work undertaken between August 1, 2021 and August 31, 2022, will be accepted. All entries must be accompanied by the CV of the entrant as well as the organisation licensed by BON. Entries are to be submitted either as an MP3 audio file for radio or an MP4 video file for TV.