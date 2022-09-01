Konga to Boost PCs, Devices Market with Mega Computing Sales

Emma Okonji

The much-anticipated Konga Mega Computing Sales powered with huge discounts and incentives and same day delivery, went live on Monday this week and will last for two weeks.

According to the Management of Konga, additional discounts are on offer for customers via its CSR arm, Konga Kares, thereby making it the most discounted computing sales of all seasons this year. Feelers indicate that Konga guarantees to refund customers the difference in price if they find cheaper prices for same genuine products in any channel in Africa.

The promotion is geared at encouraging digital emancipation of citizens and it is being supported by HP, Samsung, Lenovo, ASUS, and Zinox for Corporates, Educational Institutions, student who are first-time buyers or planning to upgrade their existing Pcs, Laptops, Tablets, Printers and Consumables, are guaranteed same day delivery in Lagos and Abuja, within 15 minutes – 6 hours.

Sharing some insights into the promotion, the Executive Director, Online and Corporate Sales ay Konga, Okezie Akaniro, disclosed that the Konga Mega Computing Sales would deliver huge value for price-sensitive shoppers.

‘‘At Konga, we are not unmindful of the current global economic challenges, of which Nigeria is not left out. This is one of the reasons we are, once again, extending a helping hand to fresh or returning students and their parents, to schools, corporate organisations and other consumers through the Konga Mega Computing Sales. All purchases are going at unmatched discounted rates, with best prices in the market guaranteed for genuine products.

‘‘Part of our campaign goals are to assist parents in ensuring that their children or wards start or return to school in fine form for the start of the upcoming academic year, aiding schools equip or upgrade their range of computing devices, while also complementing the efforts of corporate organizations in improving employee and business performance through the acquisition of cutting-edge devices and tools,’’ Akaniro said.

Schools can also take advantage of special deals to buy in bulk for more personalised learning opportunities to help prepare students better or to equip their staff while corporate bodies too can equally benefit in upgrading their profiles as contemporary workspaces, all at prices that make sense in line with current realities, Akaniro further said