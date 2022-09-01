  • Thursday, 1st September, 2022

Fayemi Celebrates Kukah’s Contributions at 70

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has felicitated the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Most Rev’d Matthew Hassan Kukah, on his 70th birthday, describing his contributions to national development as outstanding.

Fayemi in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary Yinka Oyebode, yesterday, described Kukah as a special breed and a gift to Nigeria and humanity.

The governor said Bishop Kukah has been a voice for the vulnerable and the less privileged, adding that the priest has an irrevocable commitment to fight injustice and human right violations.

The chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF), hailed Kukah for his patriotism which is evident in his contributions to national discourse, stressing that the priest cum scholar has never shy away from speaking truth to power.

Eulogising Kukah’s virtues of integrity, hard work, resilience and humility, Fayemi said these attributes have endeared the priest to the people across tribes and faiths in Nigeria.

“On this occasion of his 70th birthday, I wish him long life and good health so that he can continue his selfless service to humanity. On behalf of my wife, the government and the good people of Ekiti State, I congratulate Bishop Kukah and wish him many more years of celebrations,” he said.

