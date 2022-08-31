Promoting Security, Sustainable Policing

As part of its measures to boost security and promote sustainable policing nationwide, Asharami Synergy, a Sahara Group Downstream company, recently renovated and upgraded the Police Station on Murtala Muhammed Airport Road, Ikeja, Chiemelie Ezeobi reports

For Asharami Synergy, a Sahara Group Downstream company, security and safety are key in all facets of their everyday work. Recently, they walked the talk in renovating and upgrading the Police Station on Murtala Muhammed Airport (MMIA) Road, Ikeja, Lagos.

According to them, the move was to enhance security and sustainable community policing.

Managed by Sahara Foundation, the corporate citizenship vehicle of energy and infrastructure conglomerate, Sahara Group, the project is one of Asharami Synergy’s corporate citizenship initiatives aimed at promoting the sustainable development goals in communities where the company operates.

Recall that last December, Sahara Foundation, provided access to clean energy and improved power supply at the Trinity Police Command, Ibafon, Apapa, Lagos.

Makeover

Essentially, the MMIA Police station received a complete building makeover. The project which was kickstarted in June 2022 required a comprehensive structural overhaul on the main building including internal and external upgrades, as well as introduction of an inverter and solar panels to ensure the station has uninterrupted power for seamless operations.

The renovation also included electrical wiring, replacement of the entire roof, windows, and doors, painting, and overhaul of the facility’s toilet systems.

Programs Manager, Sahara Foundation, Chisomebi Okoroafor, said the MMIA Police station renovation is one out of several renovation projects currently ongoing across the country, listing Ibafon, Ijora, and Onne (in Rivers State) police stations as some of the facilities to have benefitted from the project targeted at promoting sustainable policing.

Handover

So on August 17, 2022, the group converged on the MMIA Police Station to officially hand-over the renovated station.

The event was hosted by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Mr Joseph Alabi (SP) and had the Commissioner of Police, Lagos Airport Command, CP Salem Vincent Amachree as Special Guest of Honour and representative of the Inspector General of Police.

The event was also attended by Deputy Commissioner, Admin and Finance, Mr Ajao Adewale; Head, Corporate Communications, Sahara Group, Bethel Obioma; Head, Aviation and Terminal Operations, Asharami Synergy, Abiodun Olaniyan; Chief Security Officer, Sahara Group, Adeniyi Ige; and Programs Manager, Sahara Foundation Chisomebi Okoroafor.

Unwavering Commitment to Corporate Citizenship

According to Yemi Odutola, Chief Operating Officer, Asharami Synergy, the inclusion of solar power is in line with Asharami and Sahara Foundation’s unwavering commitment to promoting access to energy and building sustainable environments.

“This energy saving, and sustainability approach applied to the renovation of the MMIA Police station would ensure the facility receives power-dependent real time alerts, thereby leading to improved security. Asharami Synergy is delighted at the opportunity to work with the Nigeria Police to achieve this feat,” he said.

On why they do what they do, the COO said at the heart of Sahara’s business objectives, lies an unwavering commitment to promoting good corporate citizenship across the globe, which is achieved through Sahara Foundation – the vehicle for the Group’s Personal and Corporate Social Responsibility (PCSR) initiatives.

He said: “The activities of Sahara Foundation are aimed at empowering the communities where we operate in a sustainable, transparent, and efficient manner. Asharami Synergy through Sahara Foundation remains committed to supporting our host communities.

“Assisting communities with the right projects that will benefit them starts with honest conversations about what their needs are. We had that conversation with the Nigerian Police MMIA Division, that discussion birthed this renovation.

” The NPF and Sahara Group have a mutual synergy which continues to be beneficial and productive. With similar police renovation projects executed in Ibafon, Onne in Rivers State and Ijora.

“We are most pleased, and if you allow, a little proud, to be handing over this beautiful well renovated station to you today. If you have the picture before this renovation, this sight we behold now will have only been imagined.

” The building renovation comes with both internal and external upgrades which includes providing 4Kwt Inverter and Solar panels, painting, electrical wiring, changing the entire roof, windows, and doors in the building, construction of soak away and septic tank.

“Our commitment remains unwavering while we continue to leverage your good selves for any matters relating to security and maintenance of peace and order.”

Ovation

Speaking at the hand-over event, the Commissioner of Police, Lagos Airport Command, CP Salem Vincent Amachree described the renovation of the MMIA Police station as laudable and commended the management of Asharami Synergy and Sahara Foundation for promoting efficiency and service experience through the project.

Noting the state of the station prior to the completion of the project, CP Amachree said: “truly the difference is clear for all to see. I assure members of the public of the commitment of the Nigerian Police to safeguarding lives and properties and we look forward to collaboration towards keeping Nigeria secure for all.”

Also speaking at the event, Divisional Police Officer, MMIA Police Station, Mr. Joseph Alabi commended Asharami Synergy and Sahara Foundation for delivering the project seamlessly.

He said the morale boosting initiative will go a long way to supporting the activities of the station, adding that the renovated station would be fully utilised towards enhancing security in Mafoloku, with an estimated population of about two hundred thousand people.

Given that the overall objective is to support operations and promote better policing, there is every need for the police to embrace the hand of fellowship and translate it to citizen-driven policing.

At the end of the event, Mr. Bethel stirred hearts and mind with his lavish praise for the policemen nationwide, commending them for their commitment to safeguarding lives and property, a move that brought cheery smiles to their faces and warmth to their hearts.