Police Nab Man for Death of His Friend in Kogi

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

The Kogi State Police Command has arrested a middle aged man in connection with the death of his friend, who allegedly buried the corpse in his own house in Lokoja, Kogi State.

The accused is currently helping the operatives of the command to unravel the death of his intimate friend, who died mysteriously about two weeks ago.

THISDAY gathered that the incident happened in Felele, in Lokoja where the late Kehinde resided with his family.

The accused person, whose details were not released by police, has allegedly killed his friend, late Mr. Kehinde Ajayi, on Sunday, July 24, 2023, who just bought Toyota Sienna ash colour with registration number LSD 228 HJ.

It was learnt that the suspected killer, who is into air conditioner repair, was said to have tricked the late Kehinde at about 10 a.m. to come along to celebrate the new car he just bought.

It was further revealed that the late Kehinde and others went to an unknown place but was never seen again.

When the family of the late Kehinde swiftly reported the incident of missing person to the police, one of his friend who was a suspect was arrested last week and he gave a useful information to what happened to the late Kehinde.

It was gathered that after killing him the suspect went away with his car.

Sources hinted that on Monday this week, the suspected killer took the policemen to his own house where he allegedly buried the remains of Kehinde.

Meanwhile, some angry mob attacked the house of the suspect after the body had been exhumed from the house by the police.

Meanwhile the Kogi State Police Public Relation Officer, SP. William Ayah, confirmed the incident.

Ayah explained that investigations are ongoing to bring the suspects and cohorts to book.

He disclosed that the body of late Kehinde has been recovered and investigation is still on to arrest others who might have involved in killing of late Kehinde.