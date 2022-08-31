FG Launches Presidential Delivery Tracker on Ministers’ Performance

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The federal government has launched the Presidential Delivery Tracker and the website developed by the Central Delivery Coordination Unit (CDCU) to track, review and periodically report to the President on performance of ministries in the delivery of the ministerial mandates toward the achievement of its nine priorities.

Speaking during the launch of the CDCU yesterday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha, declared that the CDCU has in the last two years, successfully driven government delivery initiative to incorporate a systematic feedback mechanism from the citizens into the design and operationalisation of its Performance Management System (PMS) in recognition of the critical roles of the citizens in promoting inclusive and citizen-centered governance.

Mustapha described the Presidential Delivery Tracker (PDT) app as a co-creation platform that aimed at connecting citizens to governance in Nigeria by increasing their access to the federal government’s presidential priority policies, programmes and projects.

He said citizen engagement enables government to broaden the development dialogue to include the views and perspectives of traditionally marginalised groups, leading to more inclusive institutions, governments, development organisations and donor agencies alike.

He added that the aim of the CDCU is to empower citizens to make their voices heard, encourage citizens’ engagement programme that works, and participation that would bring increased benefits if discussed with the people.

The SGF said that the PDT and the CDCU websites would serve as the means of disseminating information on public service delivery to the citizens and foster citizens’ voice, discussion, and debate to demand for service improvement.

He said that “in a democratic nation like ours, it is imperative for our citizens to know their rights and obligations and to demand and access quality services through the instrumentality of government. This will not only promote effective project implementation, instill a desire for high standard, but also deepen accountability and transparency at all levels and stimulate continued policy dialogue and strategic engagement among all stakeholders,”

Mustapha also assured stakeholders and the general public that feedbacks received from both platforms would be given the deserved attention

He also commended the Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning for developing the National Monitoring and Evaluation Policy (NMEP) which was recently approved by the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

According to him, the policy has defined the framework for the institutionalisation of the practices of Monitoring and Evaluation (M&E) to promote good governance, learning and accountability for results that would contribute to the improvement of socio-economic development of Nigeria and enhancement of the citizens’ well-being.