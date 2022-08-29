Sky Capital Appoints MD, Others for Skye Bank Sierra Leone

Sky Capital & Financial Allied Limited, the financial services subsidiary of SIFAX Group, has appointed a new Managing Director and three non-executive directors for one of its subsidiaries Skye Bank, Sierra Leone.

The company in a statement said following the approval by the Bank of Sierra Leone, Mr. Abiola Bolaji has assumed office as the substantive Managing Director while Mr. Ayoku Liadi, Mr. Abdul Sheku Kargbo and Arch. Abel Onomake have assumed the positions of non-executive directors of the bank.

“Abiola Bolaji is a graduate of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ife and has two Masters degrees in Accounting and Financial Management (Distinction) and Corporate Finance from the ICMA Centre, Henley Business School, University of Reading, United Kingdom.

“Ayoku Liadi is an accomplished financial expert with over 25 years of progressive experience. He had served as the Deputy Managing Director, UBA Nigeria where he was in charge of about 500 branches of the bank with deposits of more than N3.5 trillion. Abdul Sheku Kargbon is an Executive Director of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency and the immediate past board chairman of UBA Sierra Leone.

“Abel Onomake is a seasoned architectural consultant who has worked on key designs and supervision of architectural and engineering projects in Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Liberia and The Gambia, “it stated.