FCFMT Matriculates Over 300 Students

No fewer than 300 students were matriculated into various National Diploma (ND) and Higher National Diploma (HND) programs for the 2021/2022 academic year, at the Federal College of Fisheries and Marine Technology (FCFMT), Victoria Island, Lagos, over the weekend.

The students were oriented to embrace the culture and traditions of the foremost maritime and fisheries institution in Nigeria.

The Provost of the College, Dr. Onuoha Paul Chuks, in his welcome remarks, charged the new students to desist from engaging in anti-social behaviours, to be of good character at all times and never to allow other extra-curricular activities within the campus to affect their studies.

Chuks said that the matriculation ceremony indicated the formal admission of students into the school.

He said: “You are now our ambassadors. I, therefore, earnestly urge you not to become a disgrace to this big family of ours. It is my cherished wish that you hold one another to the promise of honourable conduct that you just made.

“I have the strong belief that at the end of your programmes, you would have acquired relevant attitudes, knowledge, and skills, to overcome the challenges of the world and contribute your quota to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of this nation.

“I wish to assure you that the college has a strong team of lecturers (Fisheries Scientists, Marine Captains, Marine Engineers and Marine Managers) and other support staff on the ground eagerly waiting to assist you in fulfilling your dreams.”

Speaking on the programmes offered by the college among other achievements of the school, the provost revealed that the programmes run by the school are fully accredited and regulated by the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE).

He said that within the three years of his administration the school has added additional seven new programmes to the existing five programmes.

He said: “Before my assumption as provost in 2019, the college has the mandate to produce middle-level manpower in fisheries technology (ND and HND), Marine Engineering (ND), Maritime Transport and Business Management (ND and HND), Nautical Science (ND), and Industrial and Labour Relations (ND).

“But within three years of my administration, the college now boasts of additional seven programmes including, oceanography and fisheries science (ND), mechanical engineering (ND), and computer science (ND).

“Others are Hydrology and Water Resources Management (ND), Science Laboratory Technology (ND), Marine Engineering (HND), and Nautical Science (HND).”