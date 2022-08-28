CSOs Oppose Buhari’s REC Nominees to INEC

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

A coalition of civil society organisations (CSOs) at the weekend opposed four nominees by President Muhammadu Buhari as Resident Electoral Commissioners (REC).

The coalition, working to strengthen Nigeria’s electoral process, called on Buhari to withdraw their nominations into the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

According to the coalition, the nominees failed the constitutional test of non-partisanship and integrity.

It also urged the Senate to reject the nominees because they “fell short of the threshold of non-partisanship and impeccable character.”

The CSOs included: Yiaga Africa, The Kukah Centre, International Press Centre (IPC), Centre for Media and Society, The Albino Foundation, Elect Her, Nigerian Women Trust Fund, Partners for Electoral Reform and Inclusive Friends Association.

On July 26, 2022, the Senate announced Buhari’s appointment of 19 RECs following the expiration of the tenure of the outgone RECs in nineteen states.

Of the 19 nominated RECs, 14 were new appointments, while five were reappointed.

The new nominees included Pauline Onyeka Ugochi (Imo); Muhammad Lawal Bashir (Sokoto); Prof. Ayobami Salami (Oyo); Zango Abdu (Katsina); Queen Elizabeth Agwu (Ebonyi); Agundu Tersoo (Benue), Yomere Oritsemlebi (Delta); Prof. Yahaya Ibrahim, (Kaduna); Dr. Nura Ali (Kano); Agu Uchenna Sylvia (Enugu) and Ahmed Garki (FCT); Hudu Yunusa (Bauchi); Prof. Uzochukwu Chijioke, (Anambra); and Mohammed Nura (Yobe).

The reappointed nominees included Ibrahim Abdullahi (Adamawa); Obo Effanga (Cross River); Umar Ibrahim (Taraba); Agboke Olaleke (Ogun); and Prof. Samuel Egwu (Kogi).

Speaking on behalf of the group, a Board Member of Yiaga Africa, Ezenwa Nwagwu disclosed that investigation and analysis by the civil societies showed that some of the nominees put forward by President Buhari failed the constitutional test of non-partisanship and unquestionable integrity.

According to him, evidence abounds that some of the nominees are partisan, politically aligned, or previously indicted for corruption.

His words: “To mention a few, Prof. Muhammad Lawal Bashir from Sokoto was a Governorship aspirant under the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the 2015 elections cycle. Mrs. Sylvia Uchenna Agu, the nominee for Enugu State, is believed to be the younger sister of the APC Deputy National Chairman, Southeast.

Citing Section 156(1)(a) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria which prohibited the appointment of any person who is a member of a political party as a member of INEC, Nwagu said: “We contend that the appointment of these individuals as RECs will significantly undermine the neutrality and impartiality of the Independent National Electoral Commission, and it will increase mistrust in INEC and Nigeria’s electoral process.

“By the combined effect of Section 156 (1)(a) and Third Schedule, Part 1, Item F, paragraph 14 (1), these individuals are constitutionally prohibited from any appointment as members of INEC.

“It will be against the sacred spirit of the Constitution to accept their nomination. Given their antecedent and close affinity with political parties, it is improbable that they will remain neutral and objective if successfully screened as INEC Resident Electoral Commissioners (REC).”