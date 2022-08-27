EXPRESSION BY Ebere Wabara

PLEASE note: ‘Olympic’ is an adjective (only before noun) and connected with the Olympic Games, while ‘Olympics’ is a noun. I do not understand why there should be confusion in the usage of the two words.

THE GUARDIAN of August 14 did not live up to discerning readers’ expectation on so many occasions. First, the headline blunder before we go to the lethal story: “Family seeks payment for (of) dead policeman’s benefits 17 years after” Now the worse aspect: “The bereaved (deceased) was enlisted into the Nigeria Police Force (sic) On December 1, 1965….” What could have been responsible for this disservice to grammar? Certainly no longer The Flagship that we used to know in its heyday!

“IFAD chief to visit Nigeria, deliver lecture at (in) Ibadan”

“…philosophy through which each parties trace its position….” For the record: each party traces its position

“…in other words, figures that indicates (sic)….” What’s going on at Rutam House?

The August 12 edition of THE NATION failed to show craftsmanship on four occasions: “Like two fighters engaged in fisticuffs…have literally taken themselves (each other) to the cleaners in a verbal warfare that may not abate soon.” This is an example of reciprocal pronoun.

“Do you have long hair (a long hair or long hairs) that you are at your wits (wits’) end with?”

“We are all humans and lot (lots) of things happen to us.”

Up till now, I had thought that only publications of the celebrity genre (fondly called ‘soft-sell’ by locals!) carry sub-headline blunders on the front page. Alas, THISDAY of August 10 disappointed me: “US support has helped stabilised (stabilise) polity, says president”

From the front page to inside pages: “On Wednesday we held a meeting with the relatives and it was decided in that meeting that it was pilgrims affairs.” This way: pilgrims (pilgrims’) affairs.

THISDAY Comment and Editorial also contributed their own quota to the bottomless pit of blunders: “…actively explore the behind the scenes strategy” Truth and Reason: behind-the-scenes strategy

Still on headlines: “Issues in Dangote’s drivers scheme” Get it right: drivers’ scheme

Now to the Editorial: “…in no fewer than 20 States Houses of Assembly (state Houses of Assembly)—even in states where majority (a majority) of members belong to one political party (the same political party).”

“His impeachment however, (sic) sparked serious controversy (a serious controversy or serious controversies) as the House did not form a quorum.”

“Emergency don’t (doesn’t) kill….”

Yet another headline goof: “In a bid to re-awaken declining reading culture” This is a hanging entry.

Finally from THISDAY NewsExtra: “Plans (Plot) to impeach Plateau Speaker thickens” No further comment!

DAILY INDEPENDENT of August 9 toed the path of THISDAY: “Police arrest three suspects over (for) Kogi church attack” I was taught in Nigerian Institute of Journalism, Ogba, Lagos, by Mr. Paul Omoghiade (I hope I still remember the spelling!) in 1985 that figures (not words) are used in headline casting for space management, which makes sense to me. May be I now belong to the old school!

“PDP blames Buhari on (for) endless national violence”

“Agbekoya Farmers Association gets N5.6b agric loans” Why not Farmers’ Association?

“SON seeks traders support on war against substandard products” The same challenge as above.

Just like THISDAY, next comes Daily Independent Editorial after headline and other gaffes: “Indeed, accusing fingers are being pointed at officials of the NNPC….” Crude oil theft: Indeed, the finger is being pointed at….

“…received any complaint with regards (regard) to such from the public.” (THE GUARDIAN, August 7)

“…he could be misunderstood to mean that the Nigeria Police has (have) been busy condoning illegality for a long time now.” And this: an illegality or illegalities

“The mob was apparently protesting the death of a youth, allegedly a victim of the town’s vigilante group.” New on the newsstands: vigilance group.

“The minister’s position tallies with the OPEC view that any excess supply of oil to the international market would result into (in) a lowering of….”

“At the struggle for independence, the part played by the leaders of yesteryears set each apart to take over the reins of nation building.” Stock expression: yesteryear (fixed and stock entry that is uncountable).

“Sex has become a past time, an avenue for recreation….” Get it right: pastime.

“Society has been so lenient with the male specie (species) that every woman.…”

“Recently, the police again raised its (their) periodic alarms over the apparent siege on (to) by armed bandits.” Do we have ‘unarmed bandits’?

“The laxity can extend to parking in (on) bank premises.”

“Ondo police allege new plot to distrupt (disrupt) polls”

“UNN Alumni counsels Nigerian Police” Get it right: Alumni counsel.

“Rivers PDP, ANPP trade blames over violence” No April fool: blame.

“Are you not worried that things like this is happening knowing the volatile nature of Kaduna? This way: Are you not worried that things like these are or a thing like this is….

“Pact with China conducive for peace, says Taiwan (Taiwan’s or Taiwanese) president”

“Otherwise, there is no point we engage in importing that much on yearly (a yearly) basis.”

“…he said though the institute has (had) developed 62 rice varieties for farmers, five most prominent varieties are (were) in circulation and are (were) doing very good (well).”

“NEMA, stakeholders meets over displaced persons” You can readily identify the boyish slip-up.

“With the LG polls now fixed for next week Tuesday….” Either next Tuesday or Tuesday, next week—no jumbo-mumbo!

Lastly from DAILY TRUST: “Replicate your performance to (in) your constituents (constituencies)”

“Security at airports: Police deploys (sic) sniffer dogs at (in) Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, 5 others” (AIT News, 4 p.m., August 20)

“PIB: Senate to re-open probe” (Source: as above) My comment: already treated.

“Absence of interpreter stalls trial of Portuguese woman charged for (with) drug trafficking”

“Thumb (Thumbs) up for Nigerian refs in Mali”

“Obasanjo: Amaechi’s k-leg (knocked leg) has been straightened”