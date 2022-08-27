  • Saturday, 27th August, 2022

Onuesoke Frowns at Politicians Travelling Abroad To Settle Political Disputes

Nigeria | 57 mins ago


Sylvester Idowu in Warri

Former Delta State gubernatorial aspirant and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Sunny Onuesoke, has faulted the action of political party chieftains travelling  overseas to settle disputes they would have easily settled in Nigeria.

Onuesoke, who spoke on the background of presidential candidates aspirants, governors, legislators and other political heavyweights travelling to United Kingdom, United States of America and United Arab Emirates among other countries to settle political disputes, said such action is waste of taxpayers’ funds, adding that they would have saved the taxpayers’ money if such disputes are settled within Nigeria.

Onuesoke, in a statement issued in Warri, declared “I did not see the rationale behind travelling out of this country to US, UK or United Arab Emirates to settle issues arising from political conflicts. 

“I have never heard of any foreign political leaders travelling from their countries to hold political meetings in Nigeria. Why must our own be different? This action is a waste of taxpayers’ funds. Money that is supposed to be used to develop our country is being spent in the name of one political meeting or the other in foreign countries.”

He advised that the power of voting lies with the masses back in Nigeria and not the individual who is flying across the globe.

“I will advise  political leaders to re-strategies as we approach the 2023 general election by focusing more on the masses than  an individual because he is a governor, legislature or otherwise. On that fateful day, the votes will determine who wins and the masses have the votes,” he stated.

