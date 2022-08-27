APGA Commiserates with Soludo, Speaker Over Lawmaker’s Death

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja



The National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Chief Victor Ike Oye, has commiserated with the Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, the Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Uche Okafor and all the members of the House on the sudden death of the Majority Leader, Hon. Nnamdi Okafor, in far away South Africa.

In a statement signed by the National Chairman of the party, Oye urged all APGA members to pray fervently for the Anambra State House of Assembly for God’s mercy to stem the hand of death that has struck the House killing two of its members in a space of three months. He prayed for God’s mercy upon the House.

He also urged all members of the party to embark on a three-day fasting and prayer for peace, growth and victory for the party as the 2023 elections draws closer.

“The times in which we have found ourselves are perilous and call for constant prayer, self-examination and penance. I see God doing something new in the House soon,” Oye said.

He used the opportunity to pray to God to grant the soul of the deceased eternal repose in Heaven.