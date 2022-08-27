Andy Uba Denies Owing Arthur Eze N50m, Says Money Received Was Donation for Senatorial Contest

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Former Senator representing Anambra South Senatorial zone, and the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in last year’s governorship election in Anambra State, Senator Andy Uba, has denied being indebted to Chairman of Oranto Petroleum, Prince Arthur Eze.

There had been news of the impoundment of automobiles belonging to Uba by Eze, in execution of a court order, over indebtedness of Uba to Eze’s company, Oranto Petroleum.

But Uba in a press statement said it was untrue, stating that the N50million referred to by Eze was a donation he made to him in 2015, when both of them attended a church service together.

Uba said: “For the avoidance of doubt, I never borrowed N50million from Prince Arthur Eze.

“Both of us only attended a church service at St. James Anglican Church Uga, Aguata L.G.A, Anambra State during my senatorial campaign, in the build-up to 2015 general elections.

“In the course of the said church service, Prince Arthur Eze donated N50million to support my senatorial political campaign on the altar and the entire congregant was engulfed with joy and happiness which made the officiating priest extend a warm handshake of gratitude and appreciation for his kind gesture.”

Uba stated that even though he had thanked Eze for the gesture in the church for the donation, he equally sent a letter of appreciation dated 22 February 2015 to him. He wondered how Eze turned around to tag the money a loan.

“I was dumbfounded, surprised and flabbergasted having learnt that my bosom friend and brother, had through his company Oranto Petroleum Limited, through which the said cheque of N50million was drawn had filed an action one year after at the High Court of Anambra State, Aguata division sitting at Ekwulobia.

He said he had filed a defence, but was later persuaded to settle out of court with the oil magnate by a mutual friend, and was surprised that a judgement to that effect was recently executed.

“I was deeply astonished and shocked beyond bone marrow when I learnt that my brother and mutual friend, Prince Arthur Eze despite his undertakings at the meeting had reneged his promises.

“It is shocking and baffling how a man will stand on the sacred altar of God and donate to the political aspiration and campaign of his brother, of which the officiating priest extended a warm handshake of gratitude and later turn around to deny it.”

Uba who also attached a video evidence of the donation to the press statement called for calm among his supporters.