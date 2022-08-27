  • Saturday, 27th August, 2022

17 TetFund Sponsored Postdoctoral Fellows Complete US Trainin

Nigeria | 9 hours ago

The first set  of TetFund sponsored postdoctoral fellows completed their tenure at MSU, Baltimore. 

The 17 scholars selected from various tertiary institutions across Nigeria have been under the mentorship of Morgan Faculty. 

Executive director,  Office of Global Partnerships-Africa Morgan State University, Prof Hakeem Tijani, in a statement said the scholars were exposed to the arts and science of research, grant writing, evidence based research methodology, access to MSU state of the art laboratories, engaged in experiential learning, teaching pedagogy and cultural immersion. 

According to Tijani, leader of the team, Dr. Racheal Agbonna noted that, “the experience is the most enriching in my career; my group is deeply appreciative of the opportunities and the visionaries.”

Tijani further stated that “As an institution we are delighted to have as a partner, TetFund, and will always execute the mandate of providing access to the people and government of Nigeria in its quest to developing the skills and capacity of its teaching staff.”

