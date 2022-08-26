  • Friday, 26th August, 2022

AITEO Cup: Three Q’final Matches to Hold Saturday

Sport | 1 hour ago

The cities of Jos, Kaduna and Federal Capital Territory, Abuja will witness top class football action this weekend as the quarter-final matches of this year’s AITEO Cup competition (men’s version) take place.

Niger Tornadoes and Lobi Stars are the combatants in Jos to determine a slot in the semi finals while top-tier teams Wikki Tourists and Nasarawa United clash in Kaduna.

Kogi United, the surprise team of this year’s competition, are up against Kano Pillars at the Area 3 Stadium, Abuja.

The Executive Committee of the Nigeria Football Federation, at its meeting of 18th August adopted the resolutions of a peace meeting of Club representatives with NFF officials that agreed to a rebooting of the AITEO Cup Competition 2022 (men’s version) from the quarter-final stage.

A notice to Football Associations of the States hosting the quarter-final matches has clarified that the fourth match between Heartland FC of Owerri and Katsina United FC is determined to have been won and lost, with Heartland FC the winners and already in possession of a semi-final ticket.

QUARTER FINAL FIXTURES(MEN)

Niger Tornadoes Vs Lobi Stars – 27/08/22– Jos – 4pm

Wikki Tourists Vs Nasarawa United – 27/08/22– Kaduna – 4pm

Kogi United Vs Kano Pillars – 27/08/22– Area 3, Abuja – 4pm

